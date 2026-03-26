Catalans Dragons starlet signs longest deal in Super League club’s history

CATALANS DRAGONS rising starlet, Alexis Lis, has signed a six-year deal with the French club.

Lis joined the reserve team this season and went on to link up with the Dragons’ training squad after impressing.

The 20-year-old made his first appearance in the Catalans’ jersey at Batley Bulldogs in the Challenge Cup before making his Super League debut at Bradford, becoming the 198th player in the club’s history.

An under-19s champion last season, Lis has signed the longest contract in the club’s history.

Lis said: “I am very happy to sign my first contract with the Dragons and to commit for six years.

“I grew up supporting the club, and I’m really proud to now be part of it. Wearing the Dragons jersey was a goal I had set for myself, and I worked really hard to achieve this dream.

“I would like to thank the club for the trust they have placed in me and for this opportunity. I know the hardest is still to come, but I can’t wait to give everything on the field.”

Catalans head coach Joel Tomkins said: “I believe Alexis has a huge future in the sport and his decision to commit to the Dragons long term is fantastic news for the club and supporters.

“He has made a very positive impact on the squad since starting with us in preseason and is a great example to our other young players with his attitude and commitment to training.”