Castleford Tigers suffer key injury blow

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have suffered a key injury blow to fullback Tex Hoy, head coach Danny McGuire has confirmed.

Hoy has ben absent in June due to a calf injury, but now McGuire has revealed that the prognosis is worse than first thought.

“Tex will be a few weeks, he’s got a decent calf tear,” McGuire said.

“We thought it was a minor strain but he has had another ultrasound and he has a decent tear in there.

“He will be four to six weeks but Fletcher Rooney is back. Rooney will play for the reserves this Friday.”