Hull KR forward makes loan move

BRADFORD BULLS have announced that Eribe Doro has re-joined the club on an initial two-week loan deal from Super League leaders Hull KR.

The 24-year-old was a firm fans’ favourite throughout his recent spell for the Bulls, making 31 appearances since arriving midway through the 2023 season.

Doro was voted the ASN Doors Hitman of the Year, Coach’s Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year, Fan’s Player of the Year and the Telegraph & Argus Player of the Year in 2024, with his stunning form earning him the move to Super League’s Hull KR.