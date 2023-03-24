Castleford Tigers suffer three injuries in “very disappointing” loss as Andy Last reacts to Warrington Wolves thrashing

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Andy Last was disappointed with his side’s 38-0 loss to the Warrington Wolves at The Jungle tonight.

Last had managed to inspire a 14-8 win against Leeds Rhinos last week, but they were second best throughout against a rampant and unbeaten Warrington side.

“We were a little bit rattled, very disappointed to put in such a disappointing performance at home on the back of us playing well last week. We spoke about striving for consistency but we didn’t get it tonight,” Last said.

“We were always reacting to them rather than us being the influencers. I thought that second-half, they kicked really well and got repeat sets and in some plays they were at the top of their game.

“The high temp really troubled us, we tried combination tackles and spoke about getting first contact getting away their leg drive. But, knowing what’s coming and trying to stop it is a different thing altogether.”

The Castleford interim coach referenced things they needed to be better at but did give praise to two players.

“We took energy out of our own tanks with some cheap turnovers and we gifted field position. We spoke about getting a lion share of possession in a 50/50 split but they dominated possession 64 to 36 percent. There are some things we need to be so much better at.

“The fragile nature of where our team is at the moment after Greg Eden came up with that mistake. He should have carried and the pass didn’t hit the target.

“That took some juice out of us, the following set they went 100 metres and scored again. Then it was 18-0 and confidence ebbed away. We tried to chase the scoreline instead of trying to take the energy out of them.

“I thought Bureta Faraimo played with some character and I thought Jordan Turner carried the ball strong.”

Castleford suffered three injuries during the game with one of those now in a sling.

“Paul McShane had a dead leg, he couldn’t run it off. He can be an inspirational leader in the form he was in last week but couldn’t see the game out.

“We lost a little bit of his craft and leadership. That being said, Adam Milner had to play 80 minutes in the back row and nine and put in a good shift.

“We lost Liam Watts, he’s done an AC joint, Nathan Massey looks to have fractured an eye socket. During the course of the game, he’s blown his nose and his eye has gone. The physio was reluctant to put him back out there so we were down to one sub

“It does feel as though there is a challenge on the weekly basis with those sort of things happening.”