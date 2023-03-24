Super League Friday Night: Castleford and Wakefield thrashed as Wigan and Salford play out thriller

WARRINGTON WOLVES thrashed Castleford Tigers 38-0 to maintain their ascendancy at the top of the Super League table.

The Wolves registered four first-half tries through Sam Kasiano, a Matty Russell double and a Tom Mikaele effort before adding two more after the break through Paul Vaughan and George Williams to rout the Tigers 38-0.

Elsewhere, Wakefield Trinity were hosting Hull KR at Belle Vue after the game was given the green light by an independent regulator and the RFL during the week. The Robins took an 18-0 to the break after tries from Sam Wood, Louis Senior, Tom Opacic and Kane Linnett with only one Lachlan Coote conversion.

Rovers maintained their ascendancy after the break to make it 30-0 before Jai Whitbread did register an effort for Wakefield on the hour. KR crossed again through an Opacic second to register a 34-6 win.

Meanwhile, Wigan Warriors were hosting Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium. It was a very tense affair with the sides going into the break locked at 8-apiece with Bevan French and Ken Sio trading tries and Harry Smith and Marc Sneyd trading two goals each. Sio scored another after the break with Sneyd converting and adding a penalty to make it 16-8.

That being said, French and Toby King helped the Warriors claw their way back into proceedings and storm home to a 20-16 triumph.