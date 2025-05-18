Castleford Tigers thrash Salford Red Devils as Tex Hoy runs riot

CASTLEFORD TIGERS VS SALFORD RED DEVILS

TEX HOY just about had the perfect game as Castleford ran riot against a Salford side that lost two more to injury.

Already lacking firepower, Ethan Ryan and Jayden Nikorima both left the field early with leg issues as the Tigers were in no mood for mercy – albeit with a blip just after half-time when they conceded ten points.

Sam Hall and Louis Senior made their first appearances in 2025 for the Tigers with the likes of Judah Rimbu, Dan Okoro and Hugo Salabio dropping out.

Ryan Brierley and Nene Macdonald returned for the Red Devils as George Hill played against his parent club.

In fact the Red Devils couldn’t have started much better with a penalty and a drop-out giving the visitors great field position as Jack Ormondroyd and Hill went close.

The Tigers survived that early onslaught and, from their first attack, broke the deadlock when Hoy waltzed through some soft defence on seven minutes. Rowan Milnes converted for a 6-0 lead.

From the kick-off, however, Tom Amone lost the ball and the hosts’ failed Captain’s Challenge handed Salford another glaring opportunity but again Castleford survived.

To compound Salford’s woes, a penalty didn’t find touch and the Tigers punished that error with Zac Cini rising highest to a Daejarn Asi kick. Milnes converted as the Tigers were now 12-0 up after 20 minutes.

Hoy’s stellar work coming out of defence set Castleford on their way on multiple occasions, and his break saw Innes Senior to dive in at the corner on the half-hour. Milnes’ superb touchline effort made it 18-0.

But the Red Devils were in no mood to give in and a brilliant Macdonald break almost yielded points with the visitors enjoying a spell of prolonged possession.

It was therefore a killer blow that Danny McGuire’s men landed on the stroke of half-time when Innes Senior broke down the left before passing inside to Hoy for his second. Milnes converted once more with the Tigers 24-0 up.

Finally the visitors got their just desserts for their first-half efforts, with Nikorima sending Matty Foster over with a lovely-timed pass immediately following the resumption. Brierley converted to reduce the deficit to 18.

The cat was put amongst the pigeons moments later, Macdonald grabbing a deserved four-pointer after yet another Castleford error. Brierley couldn’t convert, but it was now 24-10.

Ryan went off injured but the visitors should have scored again when Hankinson went cantering down the wing. His pass, however, was knocked on by Sam Davis.

Cruelly, that was punished with Muizz Mustapha diving over under the posts off a Milnes offload with the latter making it 30-10 on the hour.

To rub salt into Salford’s wounds, Hoy ran the race to a brilliant Alex Mellor grubber shortly after. In a desperate attempt to save the try, Nikorima injured himself as Milnes racked up a 36-10 lead.

Mellor was the next on the scoresheet following great footwork by Asi, but Macdonald dotted down again in the closing stages, winning the race to Brierley’s grubber.

But Asi had just enough time to pick up a loose ball and race home for his first Castleford try as Milnes rounded off the scoring at 48-16 – though Josh Simm lost possession over the line on the last play of the game.

GAMESTAR: Tex Hoy grabbed a hat-trick and was instrumental in everything Castleford did well.

GAMEBREAKER: Two Castleford tries either side of the hour ended any hopes of a Salford comeback.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Innes Senior’s run down the wing before offloading inside to Tex Hoy was a fine Castleford move.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Tex Hoy (Castleford)

2 pts Zac Cini (Castleford)

1 pt Innes Senior (Castleford)

MATCHFACTS

TIGERS

1 Tex Hoy

24 Josh Simm

3 Zac Cini

4 Sam Wood

5 Innes Senior

6 Daejarn Asi

7 Rowan Milnes

41 Tom Amone

9 Liam Horne

10 George Lawler

13 Joe Westerman

12 Alex Mellor

20 Muizz Mustapha

Subs (all used)

19 Sam Hall

22 Louis Senior

38 Brad Singleton

42 Chris Atkin

18th man (not used)

16 Cain Robb

Also in 21-man squad

14 Judah Rimbu

35 Dan Okoro

39 Hugo Salabio

Tries: Hoy (7, 39, 62), Cini (20), I Senior (27), Mustapha (58), Mellor (72), Asi (78)

Goals: Milnes 8/8

LEOPARDS

2 Ethan Ryan

23 Chris Hankinson

17 Esan Marsters

45 Jonny Vaughan

3 Nene Macdonald

6 Jayden Nikorima

1 Ryan Brierley

18 Jack Ormondroyd

43 George Hill

49 Harvey Makin

22 Matty Foster

50 Toby Warren

13 Joe Shorrocks

Subs (all used)

19 Justin Sangare

21 Sam Davis

24 Harvey Wilson

30 Tiaki Chan

18th man (not used)

28 Nathan Connell

Also in 19-man squad

27 Kai Morgan

Tries: Foster (43), Macdonald (49, 76)

Goals: Brierley 2/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 24-0; 24-6, 24-10, 30-10, 36-10, 42-10, 42-16, 48-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Tigers: Tex Hoy; Red Devils: Ethan Ryan

Penalty count: 4-6

Half-time: 24-0

Referee: Marcus Griffiths

Attendance: 5,469