Daryl Powell makes bold statement following Wakefield’s thrashing of Warrington as Challenge Cup semi-final “maybe played a part” says Sam Burgess

WAKEFIELD coach Daryl Powell says they can challenge anybody in Super League after moving into the top six with a comprehensive victory over Warrington.

Trinity ran in seven tries against the Challenge Cup finalists, with Mason Lino a stand-out, having been forced to move Max Jowitt in to the halves to deputise for Jake Trueman.

Powell said: “I thought we were great. There was a period in the first half where we gave a bit of momentum back to Warrington but overall we dominated.

“We’ve got an outstanding team and we’re just going to get better and better.

“We did some mature things, particularly in the second half with the way we managed the game. We’ve talked about managing games better and the last two games have been right up there in terms of game management. It was a really accomplished performance and we could have scored a couple more.

“We are in a good place and we want to keep that going as long as we can. It’s important that we’re in the six and we’re there as a genuine team. We’re going to be difficult to deal with and we can threaten anybody, I don’t see why not.”

For Warrington coach Sam Burgess, a week on after reaching Wembley and still struggling with a number of injury absences, it was a disappointing afternoon.

He said: “It was one of those days. It’s disappointing in a lot of ways. Maybe the two tries before half time gave a bit of false hope. We looked a bit lethargic and we got beat physically. But they’re a good side and a really challenging side.

“Maybe (the cup semi-final) did play a part, but I still expected us to be a little bit better than we were today.”