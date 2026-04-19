Castleford Tigers turn the tables on faltering Wigan Warriors

WIGAN WARRIORS 14 CASTLEFORD TIGERS 24

DAVID KUZIO, The Brick Community Stadium, Sunday

CASTLEFORD moved off the bottom of the Super League ladder as they inflicted a third successive league defeat on Wigan.

The Tigers took the lead early on but trailed by eight points at the break. They then took full control in the second half with three tries in 13 minutes setting the platform for a surprise but much-needed victory.

Wigan were forced into several changes, with Sam Walters and Harry Smith suspended. Dayon Sambou came in on the wing with Zach Eckersley moving to centre and Adam Keighran in the halves.

Castleford attacked Sambou’s wing from the first minute. They tested it early on before going there again and they were successful as Krystian Mapapalangi and Jason Qareqare exchanged passes for the former to race away. Tom Weaver converted and they led 6-0.

It took the Warriors ten minutes to launch a real attack. First, Jack Farrimond and Jai Field combined to send a long ball out to Sambou. The winger did well to catch the ball but lost his footing and was tackled yards short. Wigan then received another set as Keighran’s kick was knocked behind.

It looked like Wigan were going to score down the left, but a poor pass from Field was intercepted by Darnell McIntosh and, although the Tigers could not outpace the Warriors defence and extend their lead, they remained in front.

Wigan kept knocking on the door with no reply, as Sambou again went close in the corner. Field then blew a certain score, he did all the hard work and outpaced the Tigers’ defence, but he was unable to ground the ball as he was dragged over the in-goal area thanks to Mikaele Ravalawa with a superb defensive effort.

It was all Wigan, with Keighran going close, and it was not long until they posted their points. They went right again and Farrimond combined with Eckersley, who offloaded to Sambou and the winger touched down with an amazing acrobatic effort.

Wigan deservedly took the lead in the 29th minute with another try in the right corner. A kick from Farrimond was knocked back by Sambou and Eckersley was on hand to collect and score. Keighran converted both tries and added a penalty as the Warriors led 14-6 at the break.

Castleford started the second half strongly, with Alex Mellor held up over the line. They then got a second bite at Wigan’s line following a knock-on from Farrimond. They made that pressure count as Jack Ashworth stormed onto a ball from Weaver and forced his way over. Weaver converted and they trailed by two points.

The Tigers then hit the front with a second try in the space of three minutes. They again attacked Wigan’s right side and Mapapalangi burned Sambou on the touchline and he offloaded to Windley, who was held inches short. From the play-the-ball, Mapapalangi put in a grubber kick and grounded the ball before Field could reach it. Weaver converted for an 18-14 advantage.

It was all Castleford now and Sambou prevented another score with an interception attempt. He dropped the ball, but he stopped Qareqare from getting a walk-in try.

The Tigers then grabbed their third try of the second half as George Lawler went over from close range with poor line-defence again from the Warriors.

Wigan were chasing the game and were playing desperate rugby, with both Farrimond and Keighran kicking out on the full. This allowed the Tigers to pile the pressure on, and they thought they had sealed the game with Weaver going over, but it was ruled out for obstruction.

Castleford were nothing short of brilliant in the second half, but Wigan’s second half showing will be of concern to Matt Peet and their players as they lacked any attacking ideas after the break, while their defensive line was breached too many times.

GAMESTAR: Krystian Mapapalangi was a handful all game and took his tries well.

GAMEBREAKER: Jack Ashworth’s try seven minutes after the break gave the Tigers the belief they could go on and win – and they did comfortably.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Dayon Sambou produced one of the best acrobatic finishes you will see to score in the corner.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Krystian Mapapalangi (Castleford)

2 pts Tom Weaver (Castleford)

1 pt Junior Nsemba (Wigan)

MATCHFACTS

WARRIORS

1 Jai Field

32 Dayon Sambou

2 Zach Eckersley

12 Liam Farrell

5 Liam Marshall

3 Adam Keighran

19 Jack Farrimond

20 Sam Eseh

9 Brad O’Neill

10 Luke Thompson

11 Junior Nsemba

17 Oliver Partington

13 Kaide Ellis

Subs (all used)

15 Patrick Mago

22 Tom Forber

23 Kian McDermott

25 Taylor Kerr

18th man (not used)

28 Noah Hodkinson

Also in 21-man squad

8 Ethan Havard

27 Lukas Mason

31 Jonny Vaughan

Tries: Sambou (24), Eckersley (29)

Goals: Keighran 3/3

TIGERS

24 Jenson Windley

5 Mikaele Ravalawa

4 Darnell McIntosh

23 Krystian Mapapalangi

22 Jason Qareqare

6 Daejarn Asi

7 Tom Weaver

8 Renouf Atoni

9 Liam Hood

10 George Lawler

11 Jordan Lane

12 Alex Mellor

13 Joe Stimson

Subs (all used)

14 Brock Graecen

15 Jack Ashworth

25 Sam Hall

32 George Hirst

18th man (not used)

3 Zac Cini

Also in 20-man squad

2 Semi Valemei

20 Aiden Doolan

Tries: Mapapalangi (6, 50), Ashworth (47), Lawler (60)

Goals: Weaver 4/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 12-6, 14-6; 14-12, 14-18, 14-24

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Warriors: Junior Nsemba; Tigers: Krystian Mapapalangi

Penalty count: 7-7

Half-time: 14-6

Referee: James Vella

Attendance: 13,442