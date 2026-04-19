Catalans Dragons ‘show what they can do’ in statement win

CATALANS DRAGONS’ interim coach Ryan Sheridan was delighted with the way his side applied themselves in their 38-22 win over Warrington Wolves.

After a tough few weeks around Joel Tomkins’ departure as coach, Catalans stunned form side Warrington.

“I’m really proud of the work that the players and the staff have put in over the last few weeks,” said Sheridan.

“They have really pulled together and they’ve worked hard for each other and we’ve got a tough win against a really tough team.”

The scores were level at the break and Sheridan added: “We knew it was important to come out and start the second half well and with intensity and with a mindset and mentality of being ready to defend, and I think we did that.

“Our halves kicked well and controlled the game, the forwards took the ball forward and the outside backs were outstanding and they certainly delivered on the gameplan.

“That was a tough game and we’ve shown what a team we can be when we get our mentality right and all do our jobs.”