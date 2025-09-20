Castleford Tigers unveil new badge

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have revealed their new crest ahead of their centenary year.

Featuring a more modern tiger, the badge sits within a Roman shield, a nod to the town of Castleford’s coat of arms, with stripes running through the shield inspired by the club’s famous 1986 shirt. The new look also features the words “Castleford Tigers” and the year of the club’s birth, 1926.

A new font and Pantone palette have also been confirmed.

Owner Martin Jepson said: “One phrase that kept coming up over the period we worked together on the badge was ‘respecting heritage and embracing tomorrow,’ which I feel we have achieved. For too long we have seen inconsistencies in the club’s colours and branding, and this new approach gives us the opportunity to start again with a strong and recognisable badge, steeped in our history.

“We have many improvements to make on the field, but those must be supported by a new approach to everything off the pitch too — and this will go a long way to helping us achieve that.”