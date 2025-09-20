Newcastle Knights make light work of Gold Coast Titans

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS 34 GOLD COAST TITANS 20

CALLUM WALKER, McDonald Jones Stadium, Saturday

NEWCASTLE stormed into the next round of the finals with a comprehensive victory over a Georgia Hale-inspired Gold Coast.

The Knights raced into a 24-0 lead just after half-time, but the Titans – led by their captain Hale – mounted a comeback, even if it was in vain.

Fane Finau opened the scoring for the hosts in the third minute before Keighley Simpson doubled Newcastle’s lead shortly after.

Jesse Southwell kept the scoreboard ticking over with two penalties as Olivia Higgins’ four-pointer on the stroke of half-time gave the Knights a commanding 18-0 lead at the break.

Shanice Parker struck immediately following the resumption to make it 24-0 before the Titans seemingly kicked into gear as Jasmine Solia and Sarina Masaga reduced the deficit to 14 with 15 minutes to go.

But, Kayla Romaniuk’s effort on the hour quelled any Gold Coast hopes as Phoenix-Raine Hippi grabbed a late double for the Titans, before Parker notched her second to round things off in exciting fashion.

KNIGHTS: 1 Botille Vette-Welsh, 2 Sheridan Gallagher, 3 Shanice Parker, 4 Tenika Willison, 5 Keighley Simpson, 6 Georgia Roche, 7 Jesse Southwell, 8 Tayla Predebon, 9 Olivia Higgins, 10 Tiana Davison ,11 Fane Finau, 12 Yasmin Clydsdale (C), 13 Kayla Romaniuk. Subs (all used): 14 Jules Kirkpatrick, 15 Viena Tinao, 16 Sienna Yeo, 17 Grace Giampino

Tries: Finau (3), Simpson (12), Higgings (35), Parker (39, 68), Romaniuk (60); Goals: Southwell 5/8

TITANS: 1 Lailani Montgomery, 3 Georgia Grey, 4 Ivana Lolesio, 22 Sarina Masaga, 5 Destiny Mino-Sinapati, 6 Taliah Fuimaono, 7 Lauren Brown, 8 Sienna Lofipo, 14 Brittany Breayley-Nati, 10 Jessika Elliston, 11 Jasmine Solia, 12 Shaylee Bent, 13 Georgia Hale (C). Subs (all used): 2 Phoenix-Raine Hippi, 9 Lily-Rose Kolc, 15 Laikha Clarke, 16 Natasha Penitani

Tries: Solia (45), Masaga (57), Hippi (63, 65); Goals: Brown 2/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 8-0, 10-0, 12-0, 18-0; 24-0, 24-4, 24-10, 30-10, 30-16, 30-20, 34-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Player of the Match

Knights: Shanice Parker; Titans: Georgia Hale

Penalty count: 8-7; Half-time: 18-0; Referee: Belinda Sharpe; Attendance: