Castleford Tigers v Bradford Bulls preview and 21-man squads

CASTLEFORD TIGERS welcome back Krystian Mapapalangi for their Super League clash against Bradford Bulls on Thursday night.

However, Joe Stimson, Liam Hood and Jack Ashworth all drop out from the 21-man squad from last week’s dismal thrashing by Warrington Wolves.

Meanwhile, new signing Phoenix Steinwede could make his debut, with Loghan Lewis, Brandon Douglas, Waqa Blake and Rowan Milnes all returning. Zac Fulton misses out through HIA protocols.

SQUADS

Tigers: 2 Semi Valemei, 3 Zac Cini, 4 Darnell McIntosh, 5 Mikaele Ravalawa, 6 Daejarn Asi, 7 Tom Weaver, 8 Renouf Atoni, 10 George Lawler, 11 Jordan Lane, 14 Brock Greacen, 16 Joe Westerman, 20 Aidan Doolan, 22 Jason Qareqare, 23 Krystian Mapapalangi, 24 Jenson Windley, 25 Sam Hall, 30 Jimmy Beckett, 31 Ashton Golding, 32 George Hirst

Bulls: 1 Caleb Aekins, 3 Esan Marsters, 4 Waqa Blake, 5 Ethan Ryan, 6 Jayden Nikorima, 7 Rowan Milnes, 8 Ryan Sutton, 9 Andy Ackers, 10 Loghan Lewis, 13 Joe Mellor, 14 Mitch Souter, 17 Ed Chamberlain, 20 Brandon Douglas, 21 Sam Hallas, 22 Luke Hooley, 23 Connor Wynne, 24 Guy Armitage, 26 Ronan Michael, 30 Leon Ruan, 31 Chris Atkin, 32 Phoenix Steinwede

Referee:

STATS