North Wales Crusaders seek to break their league attendance record

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS hope to break their league attendance record for the visit of Salford later in the season.

Hospitality places are almost sold out for the Sunday 31st May fixture, while the club has announced there are only 100 seat tickets remaining.

The Crusaders’ previous highest league figure is 1,562 against South Wales Scorpions at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham in 2013. They won the third-tier title that season.

The highest at their current Stadiwm Eirias home in Colwyn Bay is 1,215 against Widnes last year.

Meanwhile plans are in place to set up development and women’s squads, with the club inviting applications from players who want to be considered for the programmes.

Both squads have a number of fixtures lined up, with the development squad acting as support for Dean Muir’s first team.

The Crusaders brought in Leigh hooker Bailey Pemberton and Warrington prop Joe Bajer on loan after Danny Addy moved to Dewsbury.

Pemberton, the brother of York hooker Taylor Pemberton, was in the youth system at St Helens before being picked up by Leigh, where has played in the Reserves.

Bajer has previously been sent out to Keighley, for whom he has featured twice this year, and Sheffield by the Wolves.

Both featured in last Sunday’s 50-22 defeat at Halifax.

Experienced Addy joined the Crusaders after becoming a free agent due to Featherstone’s plight, and played four times for them.