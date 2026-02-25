Castleford Tigers v Huddersfield Giants preview and 21-man squads

ZAC CINI could make his first appearance of the season for Castleford Tigers after he was named in Ryan Carr’s 21-man squad to take on Huddersfield Giants.

However, captain Alex Mellor is out, with Brock Greacen also failing to recover from a niggle in time after being sidelined for the opening two rounds.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Giants boss Luke Robinson has named just 20 players, with Sam Hewitt suspended.

Zach Brown comes into the squad alongside Jacob Algar as the likes of Adam Swift, Niall Evalds and Adam Clune remain sidelined.

Referee Matty Lynn will be in charge of only his second Super League game, having refereed Salford v Catalans Dragons last season.

SQUADS

Tigers: 3 Zac Cini, 4 Darnell McIntosh, 5 Mikaele Ravalawa, 6 Daejarn Asi, 7 Tom Weaver, 8 Renouf Atoni, 9 Liam Hood, 10 George Lawler, 11 Jordan Lane, 13 Joe Stimson, 15 Jack Ashworth, 16 Joe Westerman, 17 Chris Atkin, 18 Fletcher Rooney, 19 Brad Singleton, 22 Jason Qareqare, 23 Krystian Mapapalangi, 25 Sam Hall, 30 Jimmy Beckett, 31 Ashton Golding, 32 George Hirst

Giants: 3 Jacob Gagai, 4 Taane Milne, 5 Sam Halsall, 6 Tui Lolohea, 8 Tristan Powell, 9 Zac Woolford, 10 Tom Burgess, 11 Asher O’Donnell, 14 Fenton Rogers, 15 Matty English, 16 George King, 18 Kieran Rush, 20 Mathieu Cozza, 21 George Flanagan, 22 Jack Billington, 23 Chris Patolo, 24 Connor Carr, 25 Jacob Algar, 32 Oliver Russell, Zach Brown

Referee: Matty Lynn

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Castleford 12, Huddersfield 30 (SLR17, 3/7/25)

Huddersfield 12, Castleford 30 (SLR9, 26/4/25)

Huddersfield 34, Castleford 10 (SLR27, 19/9/24)

Castleford 12, Huddersfield 20 (SLR22, 18/8/24)

(at Elland Road, Leeds)

Castleford 8, Huddersfield 50 (SLR4, 8/3/24)

Castleford 0, Huddersfield 28 (SLR21, 4/8/23)

Huddersfield 20, Castleford 4 (SLR13, 26/5/23)

Huddersfield 36, Castleford 6 (SLR4, 10/3/23)

Huddersfield 36, Castleford 10 (SLR24, 18/8/22)

Castleford 26, Huddersfield 18 (SLR17, 1/7/22)

Super League summary

Castleford won 31

Huddersfield won 29

Castleford highest score: 52-6 (H, 2012); 52-16 (H, 2017) (Widest margin: 52-6, H, 2012)

Huddersfield highest score: 64-12 (H, 2008) (also widest margin)

MATTY ENGLISH needs one appearance to reach 150 for Huddersfield Giants.

​- Debut: Swinton Lions (h) (CC) (L28-24) (Substitute) (23 April, 2017)