Huddersfield Giants waiting on visa for new signing Tanguy Zenon

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have confirmed the signing of Tanguy Zenon – although they are still waiting for the French international to secure a fresh visa in order to join.

Zenon, who can play across the backline, became a free agent when Halifax Panthers went into liquidation earlier this month.

The 23-year-old had only joined Halifax over the winter from Catalans Dragons, scoring two tries in his four games there.

He previously made five appearances for Catalans and three during a loan spell with Hull KR.

Huddersfield are not ruling out Zenon making his debut in Friday’s Super League away clash at Castleford Tigers, despite his wait for a new visa.

His arrival, on a deal until the end of this season, would be a welcome boost to a Giants squad already struggling under the weight of injuries just two rounds into the league season.

Winger Adam Swift and centre Liam Sutcliffe are both sidelined with hamstring issues while Niall Evalds is out with a calf problem.

Halfback Adam Clune and forwards Harry Rushton and Joe Greenwood are also out injured.

“Once we lost some of our backs like Niall and Swifty, we needed some cover so hopefully he (Zenon) is going to be someone that can bring that,” said Huddersfield coach Luke Robinson.

The Giants have also been linked with a move for former England centre Mark Percival from St Helens.