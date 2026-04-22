Castleford Tigers v Hull FC preview and 21-man squads

RYAN CARR has named an unchanged 20-man squad for Castleford Tigers’ clash against Hull FC on Friday night.

Zac Cini is still included despite the Australian being linked with an immediate move away from The Jungle.

Hull FC’s interim head coach Andy Last has made two changes to the squad that was named ahead of last week’s fixture against St Helens, with Jake Arthur returning from a calf strain, and loanee Jeremiah Mata’utia coming into the side.

The pair replace Sam Lisone, who drops out with a pectoral injury, and Will Kirby.

SQUADS

Tigers: 2 Semi Valemei, 3 Zac Cini, 4 Darnell McIntosh, 5 Mikaele Ravalawa, 6 Daejarn Asi, 7 Tom Weaver, 8 Renouf Atoni, 9 Liam Hood, 10 George Lawler, 11 Jordan Lane, 12 Alex Mellor, 13 Joe Stimson, 14 Brock Greacen, 15 Jack Ashworth, 20 Aidan Doolan, 22 Jason Qareqare, 23 Krystian Mapapalangi, 24 Jenson Windley, 25 Sam Hall, 32 George Hirst

Hull FC: 3 Davy Litten, 4 Zak Hardaker, 5 Lewis Martin, 6 Jake Arthur, 7 Aidan Sezer, 9 Amir Bourouh, 10 Harvie Hill, 14 Cade Cust, 15 James Bell, 16 Sam Lisone, 18 Ligi Sao, 19 Tom Briscoe, 20 Yusuf Aydin, 22 Connor Bailey, 23 Brad Fash, 24 Logan Moy, 25 Matty Laidlaw, 27 Callum Kemp, 29 Will Hutchinson, 32 Lloyd Kemp, 37 Harry Newman, 38 Jeremiah Mata’utia

Referee: Tara Jones

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Hull FC 14, Castleford 22 (SLR14, 13/6/25)

Castleford 14, Hull FC 24 (SLR6, 27/3/25)

Hull FC 20, Castleford 39 (SLR24, 31/8/24)

Castleford 30, Hull FC 22 (SLR12, 24/5/24)

Castleford 29, Hull FC 12 (SLR25, 8/9/23)

Hull FC 36, Castleford 18 (SLR19, 15/7/23)

Castleford 8, Hull FC 32 (CCR6, 21/5/23)

Hull FC 32, Castleford 30 (SLR1, 19/2/23)

Hull FC 18, Castleford 46 (SLR20, 22/7/22)

Castleford 33, Hull FC 26 (SLR4, 6/3/22)

Super League summary

Castleford won 28

Hull FC won 30

3 draws

Castleford highest score: 46-18 (A, 2022) (Widest margin: 44-12, H, 2019)

Hull FC highest score: 52-18 (A, 2004); 52-0 (H, 2013) (Widest margin: 52-0, H, 2013)

JAMES BELL needs one appearance to reach 150 for his career.

– 6 for Hull FC (2026)

​- 85 for St Helens (2022-2025)​

– 20 for Leigh Centurions (2021, 2022, loan)

​- 27 for Toulouse Olympique (2019-2020)

​- 2 for New Zealand Warriors (2017)

​- 9 for Scotland (2017-2018, 2021-2022)