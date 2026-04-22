Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons preview and 21-man squads

LEEDS RHINOS boss Brad Arthur makes one change the 21-man squad that beat Huddersfield Giants last weekend.

Riley Lumb, who notched a hat-trick for the Rhinos’ reserves last time out, has been recalled with Harry Newman and Jeremiah Mata’utia out on loan at Hull FC.

Interim Catalans Dragons head coach Ryan Sheridan has made just one change too, with Josh Allen replacing Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e.

SQUADS

Rhinos: 1 Lachlan Miller, 2 Maika Sivo, 4 Ash Handley, 5 Ryan Hall, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Jake Connor, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Jarrod O’Connor, 10 Tom Holroyd, 11 Kallum Watkins, 12 James McDonnell, 13 Keenan Palasia, 14 Chris Hankinson, 15 Cooper Jenkins, 16 Ethan O’Neill, 17 Cameron Smith, 20 Presley Cassell, 22 Riley Lumb, 23 Danny Levi, 26 Tom Nicholson-Watton, 33 Jack Bird

Dragons: 1 Charlie Staines, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Nick Cotric, 4 Solomona Faataape, 6 Toby Sexton, 7 Lewis Dodd, 8 Tevita Satae, 10 Julian Bousquet, 12 Ben Condon, 13 Ben Garcia, 15 Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui, 16 Josh Allen, 17 Romain Navarrete, 18 Harvey Wilson, 19 Kruise Leeming, 20 Zac Lipowicz, 24 Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, 25 Lenny Marc, 26 Ugo Tison, 28 Léo Darrélatour, 30 Alexis Lis

Referee: Liam Moore

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Leeds 8, Catalans Dragons 16 (SLR26, 11/9/25)

Catalans Dragons 11, Leeds 0 (SLR4, 8/3/25)

Leeds 18, Catalans Dragons 6 (SLR23, 23/8/24)

Catalans Dragons 26, Leeds 0 (SLR11, 11/5/24)

Leeds 18, Catalans Dragons 10 (SLR3, 2/3/24)

Catalans Dragons 61, Leeds 0 (SLR26, 16/9/23)

Leeds 32, Catalans Dragons 22 (SLR6, 25/3/23)

Catalans Dragons 10, Leeds 20 (SL-E, 9/9/22)

Catalans Dragons 32, Leeds 18 (SLR26, 29/8/22)

Catalans Dragons 32, Leeds 36 (aet) (SLR21, 30/7/22)

Super League summary

Leeds won 28 (includes wins in 2009, 2012 and 2022 play-offs)

Catalans Dragons won 21 (includes wins in 2014 and 2020 play-offs)

Leeds highest score: 60-12 (H, 2006) (Widest margin: 58-10, A, 2006; 60-12, H, 2006)

Catalans Dragons highest score: 61-0 (H, 2023) (also widest margin)

ASH HANDLEY needs three tries to reach 150 for his career.

– 136 for Leeds Rhinos (2014-2026)

– 6 for Featherstone Rovers (2016-2018, loan/dual-registration)

– 5 for England (2021, 2023-2024)

(0 for England Knights, 2018)

ASH HANDLEY needs eight points to reach 500 (Super League).

– 492 for Leeds Rhinos (2014-2026)

(including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)