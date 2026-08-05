Castleford Tigers v Hull KR preview and 21-man squads

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ preparations for the visit of champions Hull KR on Friday night have been rocked by reports that coach Ryan Carr will not be in charge.

Carr is said to have been suspended pending a club investigation, the nature of which is unknown.

It’s been another season of struggle for Castleford which continued with last Saturday’s 48-18 thrashing by Warrington Wolves.

Who will lead the Tigers this week is unknown, but the 21-man squad selected shows two enforced changes with Tom Weaver (head) and Jason Qareqare (hamstring) sidelined.

In come two youth products in halfback or hooker Corey Sharpe and back-rower Alfie Salmon, neither of whom have played for the club at senior level.

Salmon did make one appearance on loan at Keighley Cougars in February, a month after both played against Leeds in a pre-season game.

Castleford must tackle a Hull KR side back in some form after wins over Hull FC and Bradford Bulls.

They are also at close to full strength, with Sauaso Sue’s return from a foot injury leaving suspended Mikey Lewis and injured Arthur Mourgue as their only front-line absentees.

Frankie Dearlove drops out for prop Sue in the only change to Willie Peters’ squad as the Robins – whose captain Elliot Minchella will celebrate a 300th career appearance – look to cement their position in the top six.

SQUADS

Tigers: 6 Daejarn Asi, 8 Renouf Atoni, 9 Liam Hood, 10 George Lawler, 11 Jordan Lane, 12 Alex Mellor, 13 Joe Stimson, 15 Jack Ashworth, 18 Fletcher Rooney, 21 Louis Senior, 23 Krystian Mapapalangi, 24 Jenson Windley, 25 Sam Hall, 27 Cain Robb, 32 George Hirst, 35 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, 36 Tyler Dupree, 37 Jack Brown, Tylor Sharpe, Corey Sharpe, Alfie Salmon

Ins: Corey Sharpe, Alfie Salmon

Outs: 7 Tom Weaver, 22 Jason Qareqare

Hull KR: 2 Tom Davies, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Oliver Gildart, 5 Joe Burgess, 7 Tyrone May, 8 Sauaso Sue, 9 Jez Litten, 10 Tom Amone, 11 Dean Hadley, 12 James Batchelor, 13 Elliot Minchella, 14 Jack Broadbent, 15 Sam Luckley, 16 Jai Whitbread, 17 Rhyse Martin, 19 Karl Lawton, 20 Jordan Dezaria, 21 Noah Booth, 22 Bill Leyland, 24 Jack Charles, 34 Ryan Hampshire

Ins: 8 Sauaso Sue

Outs: 33 Frankie Dearlove

Referee: Marcus Griffiths

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Hull KR 50, Castleford 6 (SLR10, 30/4/26)

Hull KR 36, Castleford 6 (SLR21, 9/8/25)

Castleford 0, Hull KR 48 (SLR15, 19/6/25)

Hull KR 19, Castleford 18 (aet) (SLR1, 14/2/25)

Hull KR 36, Castleford 6 (SLR21, 9/8/24)

Castleford 12, Hull KR 13 (SLR15, 20/6/24)

Hull KR 34, Castleford 16 (SLR20, 28/7/23)

Castleford 7, Hull KR 12 (SLR10, 21/4/23)

Castleford 32, Hull KR 0 (SLR12, 15/5/22)

Hull KR 34, Castleford 10 (CCQF, 8/4/22)

Super League summary

Castleford won 13

Hull KR won 21

2 draws

Castleford highest score: 54-12 (H, 2014) (also widest margin)

Hull KR highest score: 70-12 (H, 2012) (also widest margin)

JACK BROWN needs one appearance to reach 100 (Super League).

– 8 for Castleford Tigers (2026)

– 25 for Hull KR (2024-2026)

– 66 for Hull FC (2019-2024)

(including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)

ELLIOT MINCHELLA needs one appearance to reach 300 for his career.

​​ – 158 for Hull KR (2020-2026)

​​ – 1 for Dewsbury Rams (2022, dual-registration)

​​ – 59 for Bradford Bulls (2018-2019)

​​ – 56 for Sheffield Eagles (2016-2017)

​​ – 18 for London Broncos (2015, loan)

​​ – 6 for Leeds Rhinos (2013-2014)

​ – 1 for England (2024)

JORDAN DEZARIA needs one appearance to reach 100 (Super League).

– 10 for Hull KR (2026)

– 1 for St Helens (2026, loan)

– 85 for Catalans Dragons (2016-2017, 2021-2025)

– 3 for Castleford Tigers (2025, loan)

(including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)