Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos preview and 21-man squads

ONE of the biggest games in the race for the League Leaders’ Shield takes place on Friday night.

Wakefield Trinity host leaders Leeds Rhinos with just two points separating the near-neighbours.

While Wakefield – who won this fixture 24-14 in the Challenge Cup fourth round back in March, before falling to a 40-22 league defeat at Headingley two months later – won’t go top, owing to a significant points difference deficit, a win would be a huge statement.

On the back of a seven-match winning run, they could well field the same side that beat Catalans Dragons, with the only squad change being Lachlan Walmsley’s inclusion ahead of Jordan Williams.

Corey Hall is in line to make his 100th career appearance against the club where he made his first, in 2020.

Leeds have positive injury news with captain Ash Handley set to return following two weeks out with appendicitis.

Ryan Hall also comes into Brad Arthur’s 21-man squad, although the winger is expected to be given another week to recover from his foot injury.

Ned McCormack, who suffered a head injury in last Friday’s home whitewash of Toulouse Olympique, drops out along with Jeremiah Mata’utia.

SQUADS

Trinity: 1 Max Jowitt, 3 Cameron Scott, 4 Corey Hall, 5 Tom Johnstone, 6 Jake Trueman, 8 Mike McMeeken, 9 Tyson Smoothy, 10 Ky Rodwell, 12 Matty Storton, 13 Jazz Tevaga, 14 Jay Pitts, 15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele, 16 Caius Faatili, 17 Harvey Smith, 18 Isaiah Vagana, 19 Lachlan Walmsley, 20 Jack Sinfield, 21 Jayden Myers, 23 Josh Rourke, 24 Tray Lolesio, 32 Will Tate

Ins: 19 Lachlan Walmsley

Outs: 25 Jordan Williams

Rhinos: 1 Lachlan Miller, 3 Harry Newman, 4 Ash Handley, 5 Ryan Hall, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Jake Connor, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Jarrod O’Connor, 10 Tom Holroyd, 11 Kallum Watkins, 12 James McDonnell, 14 Chris Hankinson, 15 Cooper Jenkins, 17 Cameron Smith, 20 Presley Cassell, 21 Alfie Edgell, 22 Riley Lumb, 26 Tom Nicholson-Watton, 28 Fergus McCormack, 30 Zak Lloyd, 33 Jack Bird

Ins: 4 Ash Handley, 5 Ryan Hall

Outs: 19 Jeremiah Mata’utia, 24 Ned McCormack

Referee: Liam Moore

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Leeds 40, Wakefield 22 (SLR10, 1/5/26)

Wakefield 24, Leeds 14 (CCR4, 13/3/26)

Wakefield 15, Leeds 14 (SLR20, 24/7/25)

Leeds 22, Wakefield 18 (SLR13, 31/5/25)

Leeds 12, Wakefield 14 (SLR1, 15/2/25)

Wakefield 24, Leeds 14 (SLR15, 11/6/23)

Leeds 26, Wakefield 0 (SLR4, 10/3/23)

Leeds 24, Wakefield 6 (SLR13, 20/5/22)

Wakefield 18, Leeds 34 (SLR4, 3/3/22)

Wakefield 20, Leeds 13 (SLR22, 30/8/21)

Super League summary

Wakefield won 15

Leeds won 47 (includes win in 2012 play-offs)

1 draw

Wakefield highest score: 44-28 (A, 2005) (Widest margin: 38-6, H, S8, 2017)

Leeds highest score: 70-6 (A, 2005) (also widest margin)

COREY HALL needs one appearance to reach 100 for his career.

– 67 for Wakefield Trinity (2022-2023, 2025-2026)

– 14 for Castleford Tigers (2024)

– 2 for Featherstone Rovers (2024, loan)

– 10 for Hull KR (2023-2024)

– 3 for York City Knights (2021, loan)

– 3 for Leeds Rhinos (2020-2021)

Leeds’ RYAN HALL needs one appearance to move ahead of DANNY TICKLE into stand-alone tenth place in the list of Super League’s all-time leaders.

James Roby 495

Kevin Sinfield 454

Andy Lynch 452

Paul Wellens 439

Jamie Peacock 438

Leon Pryce 432

Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook 430

Ben Westwood 430

Rob Burrow 429

Danny Tickle 419

Ryan Hall 419