Castleford Tigers v St Helens preview and 21-man squads

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Ryan Carr has made two changes to the squad that went to York Knights and won 24-18 last week.

Semi Valemei and Mikaele Ravalawa both return following injuries, with Aiden Doolan dropping out.

Mark Percival is back for St Helens for the first time since the end of March after suffering a hamstring injury.

Noah Stephens is also available after completing return-to-play protocols following a failed head-injury assessment in the Saints’ Challenge Cup semi-final.

Alfie Sinclair and George Whitby drop out of the squad for Percival and Stephens.

SQUADS

Tigers: 2 Semi Valemei, 3 Zac Cini, 4 Darnell McIntosh, 5 Mikaele Ravalawa, 6 Daejarn Asi, 7 Tom Weaver, 8 Renouf Atoni, 10 George Lawler, 11 Jordan Lane, 12 Alex Mellor, 13 Joe Stimson, 14 Brock Greacen, 15 Jack Ashworth, 21 Louis Senior, 22 Jason Qareqare, 23 Krystian Mapapalangi, 25 Sam Hall, 27 Cain Robb, 31 Ashton Golding, 35 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, 36 Tyler Dupree

Saints: 1 Jack Welsby, 2 Kyle Feldt, 3 Harry Robertson, 4 Mark Percival, 5 Deon Cross, 6 Tristan Sailor, 7 Jonny Lomax, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 Daryl Clark, 11 Curtis Sironen, 12 Shane Wright, 13 David Klemmer, 15 George Delaney, 16 Matt Whitley, 20 Lewis Murphy, 21 Noah Stephens, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 24 Owen Dagnall, 28 Jake Davies, 30 Tom Humphreys, 31 Jackson Hastings

Referee: Liam Rush

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Castleford 8, St Helens 32 (CCR4, 14/3/26)

St Helens 26, Castleford 24 (SLR27, 19/9/25)

St Helens 40, Castleford 0 (SLR20, 1/8/25)

Castleford 6, St Helens 46 (SLR2, 22/2/25)

St Helens 40, Castleford 4 (SLR26, 13/9/24)

St Helens 6, Castleford 8 (SLR16, 5/7/24)

Castleford 4, St Helens 60 (SLR11, 10/5/24)

Castleford 4, St Helens 34 (SLR23, 25/8/23)

St Helens 22, Castleford 0 (SLR17, 30/6/23)

Castleford 6, St Helens 24 (SLR2, 26/2/23)

Super League summary

Castleford won 11 (includes win in 2017 play-offs)

St Helens won 56 (includes wins in 1999 and 2014 play-offs)

1 draw

Castleford highest score: 36-22 (H, 2002) (Widest margin: 30-10, H, 2022)

St Helens highest score: 72-4 (A, 2006) (also widest margin)