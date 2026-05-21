Toulouse Olympique v Wakefield Trinity preview and 21-man squads

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE head coach Sylvain Houles makes two changes from the squad that went down to Warrington Wolves last weekend.

Paul Marcon and Jake Shorrocks return for Toulouse, but Thomas Lacans, Mathieu Jussaume, Hugo Garrigues drop out.

Meanwhile, Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell has named an unchanged squad from the one that thrashed Catalans Dragons last weekend.

SQUADS

Toulouse: 1 Olly Ashall-Bott, 2 Paul Ulberg, 4 Paul Marcon, 5 Benjamin Laguerre, 7 Jake Shorrocks, 9 Brendan Hands, 10 James Roumanos, 11 Maxime Stefani, 13 Anthony Marion, 15 Joe Cator, 16 Joe Bretherton, 17 Rob Butler, 18 Baptiste Rodriguez, 20 AJ Wallace, 21 Ellis Gillam, 22 Henry O’Kane, 25 Luke Polselli, 28 Mathieu Pons, 29 César Rougé, 30 Tiaki Chan

Trinity: 2 Oliver Pratt, 3 Cameron Scott, 4 Corey Hall, 6 Jake Trueman, 7 Mason Lino, 8 Mike McMeeken, 9 Tyson Smoothy, 10 Ky Rodwell, 11 Seth Nikotemo, 12 Matty Storton, 13 Jazz Tevaga, 14 Jay Pitts, 15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele, 16 Caius Faatili, 17 Harvey Smith, 18 Isaiah Vagana, 20 Jack Sinfield, 21 Jayden Myers, 23 Josh Rourke, 24 Tray Lolesio, 32 Will Tate

Referee: James Vella

STATS

All previous meetings:

Wakefield 16, Toulouse 18 (SLR1, 14/2/26)

Wakefield 36, Toulouse 0 (ChGF, 19/10/24)

Toulouse 32, Wakefield 4 (ChR16, 20/7/24)

Wakefield 28, Toulouse 12 (ChR6, 27/4/24)

Toulouse 38, Wakefield 26 (SLR18, 9/7/22)

(at St James’ Park, Newcastle)

Toulouse 20, Wakefield 14 (SLR12, 15/5/22)

Wakefield 18, Toulouse 6 (SLR5, 11/3/22)

Wakefield 40, Toulouse 22 (CCR6, 8/5/16)

Super League summary

Toulouse won 3

Wakefield won 1

Toulouse highest score: 38-26 (MW, 2022) (also widest margin)

Wakefield highest score: 18-6 (H, 2022) (also widest margin)

JOE BRETHERTON needs one appearance to reach 150 for his career.

– 129 for Toulouse Olympique (2018-2026)

– 17 for Wigan Warriors (2016-2017)

– 2 for Swinton Lions (2017, dual-registration)

– 1 for Workington Town (2017, dual-registration)

MAXIME STEFANI needs one appearance to reach 100 for his career.

– 97 for Toulouse Olympique (2022-2026)

– 1 for France (2024)

– 1 for France B (2022)

MASON LINO needs 18 points to reach 500 for Wakefield Trinity.

– 19 tries, 201 goals, 4 field goals (126 appearances, 2021-2026)