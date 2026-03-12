Castleford Tigers v St Helens preview and 21-man squads

SEMI VALEMEI could make his Castleford Tigers debut after being named in their 21-man squad for Saturday’s visit of St Helens – their first Challenge Cup meeting since the 2021 final.

The Fiji winger picked up a hamstring injury in pre-season, but has taken the place of Brad Singleton in the only change to Ryan Carr’s side.

Saints are without Jacob Host (leg), George Delaney (head) and Nene Macdonald (knee) as well as the suspended Joe Shorrocks.

Agnatius Paasi could make his first appearance under Paul Rowley while Jake Burns and Alfie Sinclair have also been recalled.

There could be a senior debut for academy forward Chris Matagi with the son of former New Zealand and Samoa forward Suaia named in a 21-man squad for the first time.

SQUADS

Tigers: 2 Semi Valemei, 3 Zac Cini, 4 Darnell McIntosh, 5 Mikaele Ravalawa, 6 Daejarn Asi, 7 Tom Weaver, 8 Renouf Atoni, 9 Liam Hood, 10 George Lawler, 11 Jordan Lane, 13 Joe Stimson, 14 Brock Greacen, 15 Jack Ashworth, 16 Joe Westerman, 17 Chris Atkin, 22 Jason Qareqare, 23 Krystian Mapapalangi, 25 Sam Hall, 30 Jimmy Beckett, 31 Ashton Golding, 32 George Hirst

Saints: 2 Kyle Feldt, 3 Harry Robertson, 4 Mark Percival, 5 Deon Cross, 6 Tristan Sailor, 9 Daryl Clark, 11 Curtis Sironem, 12 Shane Wright, 13 David Klemmer, 16 Matt Whitley, 17 George Whitby, 18 Jake Wingfield, 19 Agnatius Paasi, 20 Lewis Murphy, 21 Noah Stephens, 23 Jake Burns, 24 Owen Dagnall, 28 Jake Davies, 29 Alfie Sinclair 31 Jackson Hastings, – Chris Matagi

Referee: Aaron Moore

STATS

St Helens have won their last four away meetings with Castleford.

The Tigers’ last home victory against the Saints was a 30-10 Super League win on 22 April, 2022.

St Helens’ KYLE FELDT has scored tries in each of his sides’ last three meetings with Castleford (>1-1-2).

Last ten meetings:

St Helens 26, Castleford 24 (SLR27, 19/9/25)

St Helens 40, Castleford 0 (SLR20, 1/8/25)

Castleford 6, St Helens 46 (SLR2, 22/2/25)

St Helens 40, Castleford 4 (SLR26, 13/9/24)

St Helens 6, Castleford 8 (SLR16, 5/7/24)

Castleford 4, St Helens 60 (SLR11, 10/5/24)

Castleford 4, St Helens 34 (SLR23, 25/8/23)

St Helens 22, Castleford 0 (SLR17, 30/6/23)

Castleford 6, St Helens 24 (SLR2, 26/2/23)

St Helens 20, Castleford 12 (SLR22, 7/8/22)

Previous Challenge Cup meetings:

2021 (FINAL) Castleford 12 St Helens 26

(at Wembley Stadium)

2018 (Round 6) Castleford 18 St Helens 36

2017 (Round 6) Castleford 53 St Helens 10

1996 (Round 4) Castleford 16 St Helens 58

1990 (Preliminary Round) St Helens 39 Castleford 12

1979 (Quarter Final) Castleford 6 St Helens 10

1970 (Semi-Final) Castleford 6 St Helens 3

(at Station Road, Swinton)

1965 (Round 1) St Helens 22 Castleford 9

1964 (Round 1) St Helens 6 Castleford 13

1961 (Round 2) Castleford 10 St Helens 18

1956 (Round 2) St Helens 48 Castleford 5

1946 (Round 1, Second Leg) St Helens 14 Castleford 5

1946 (Round 1, First Leg) Castleford 10 St Helens 4

1941 (Round 2) Castleford 21 St Helens 13

1938 (Round 2) Castleford 18 St Helens 2

1931 (Round 2) Castleford 2 St Helens 8