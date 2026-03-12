Goole Vikings v Warrington Wolves preview and 21-man squads

WARRINGTON WOLVES will be without Cai Taylor-Wray for almost two months following a hamstring injury suffered in training.

The fullback, along with Marc Sneyd, Luke Yates, Sam Stone, Ben Currie, Liam Byrne, drops out of the 21-man squad for the Challenge Cup clash against Goole Vikings. The likes of James Bentley, Leon Hayes and Luke Thomas are included.

Nick Staveley drops out of the Goole squad to be replaced by Andre Savelio – a man that Warrington know well from his stint at the Super League club.

SQUADS

Vikings: 1 Josh Guzdek, 2 Tom Halliday, 3 Cooper Howlett, 4 Keenen Tomlinson, 5 Callum Shaw, 7 Jack Miller, 8 Tyler Craig, 9 Jeylan Hodgson, 10 Jack Arnold, 11 Brett Ferres, 13 Harry Aldous, 15 Jack Aldous, 16 Harry Medlicott, 18 Connor Barley, 20 Shane Tuohey, 22 Callum Rutland, 24 Alex Holdstock, 25 Brad Bullock, 30 Liam Watts, 31 Will Jubb, 32 Andre Savelio

Wolves: 2 Josh Thewlis, 3 Toby King, 4 Albert Hopoate, 6 George Williams, 9 Danny Walker, 10 James Harrison, 14 Sam Powell, 15 Toafofoa Sipley, 17 Jordy Crowther, 18 Ewan Irwin, 19 Leon Hayes, 20 James Bentley, 21 Luke Thomas, 22 Joe Philbin, 25 Max Wood, 26 Josh Smith, 27 Jake Thewlis, 31 Ben Hartill, 32 Ewan Smith, 34 Kelepi Tanginoa, 35 Lachlan Webster

Referee: Tara Jones