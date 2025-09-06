Castleford Tigers winger Josh Simm finds new Super League club

CASTLEFORD TIGERS winger Josh Simm has joined rival Super League club Catalans Dragons.

Simm was out of contract at the end of the 2025 Super League season having registered 13 tries in 28 appearances over the course of two campaigns with the West Yorkshire club.

However, the 25-year-old will now me moving to the south of France to link up with a new-look Dragons side for 2026.

Simm has signed a two-year deal with Catalans, and had this to say about his move: “I’m really excited about playing for the Catalans Dragons.

“As soon as I heard about the club’s interest and received a call from Joel Tomkins about his plans for the future, I was 100% in from the start.

“It’s a club I’ve always had a lot of respect for, and having the opportunity to represent them is a huge motivation for me and my family. I can’t wait to come to France and give my best!”

Simm made his Super League debut for St Helens in 2019, whilst also playing for Leigh Leopards and Hull FC on loan.

A spell in Australia in 2023 with the Wynnum Manly Seagulls in the Queensland Cup followed before Simm returned to Super League in 2024, signing for Castleford.

Catalans boss Joel Tomkins said: “Josh joins us with the motivation to improve his game and fight for his place in the team.

“He is coming in at an interesting age and has the qualities necessary to take the next step with the Dragons.

“His presence in the squad will increase the competition, which will naturally increase the intensity and quality of our training and preparation.”