Daryl Powell takes aim at Wakefield Trinity following ‘frustrating’ Castleford Tigers defeat

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’S play-off hopes took a large dent at the OneBore Stadium tonight as Castleford Tigers ran out deserved 26-22 winners.

Trinity were second best throughout and, despite nearly nicking it at the death, Daryl Powell’s men fell to a damaging defeat.

After the game, Powell said: “I’m pretty frustrated, I don’t think at any point in the game we were playing that well.

“I thought we were scatterbrained with how we tried to kick the ball in the first-half and I thought Cas played really well – they played with a lot of energy and emotion.

“Their players grabbed hold of that and they deserved to win. It’s disappointing that they outworked us and were the better team.

“If we had nabbed it at the end then it would have been a travesty because it should have been us that looked like all that energy with what we’ve potentially got ahead of us.

“That’s what is difficult to fathom really, I expected us to be way better. The management of the game was so poor.

“Chris Atkin played better than I’ve seen him play for a while.”

There was one injury concern for Wakefield with Powell hailing Max Jowitt for how he has handled his absence from the Trinity line-up.

“Lachlan Walmsley has a knock on his knee. We will look at that.

“Max is fully fit, I just don’t think he has been playing that great. Josh Rourke played well last week, he didn’t play that well tonight but I’ve got a call to make next week.

“He has handled it outstandingly well.”