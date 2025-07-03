Catalans Dragons announce Joel Tomkins as head coach until end of 2025 Super League season

CATALANS DRAGONS have announced the appointment of Joel Tomkins as head coach until the end of the 2025 Super League season.

A former Dragons’ player, Tomkins returned to the French club at the beginning of the season as an assistant coach.

Having progressed through the Wigan Youth Development System, Tomkins made his Super League debut in 2008.

Named in the Super League Dream Team in 2010, he won the Super League, the Challenge Cup and the League Leader’s Shield with the Cherry and Whites and also his first caps with England.

A former England international in both rugby league and union, Tomkins has racked up over 250 first team games during his two spells for the Warriors and also played for Saracens after switching codes from 2011 to 2014.

He returned to rugby league in 2014 with Wigan, before moving to Hull KR in 2018, and later to the Dragons.

After retiring at the end of the 2021 season, Tomkins decided to return to Rugby League last season, becoming assistant coach of Wigan’s reserve team. After a successful season in Matt Peet’s staff, he joined the Dragons as the defence coach.

Tomkins said: “I delighted to be appointed as head coach of the Catalans Dragons and I want to thank the club’s owner and directors for the trust they’ve placed in me.

“I may be still early in my coaching journey, but I come into this role with passion, enthusiasm and total belief in what this team can achieve.

“I’ve been fortunate to learn from some outstanding mentors and my experiences within the game, and I’m ready to bring a fresh perspective to the team and club.”