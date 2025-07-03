Halifax Panthers say farewell to club legend Hilda Hardy

HALIFAX PANTHERS said farewell to club legend Hilda Hardy – with former stars joining current players as pall bearers at her funeral.

Hardy, who was known as ‘Mrs Halifax’ and had links with the club going back to 1954, died aged 88 in May.

She took on a variety of roles and in 2008 was added to the RFL’s Roll of Honour as one of the unsung heroes who are the bedrock of the sport.

Paul Dixon, who won both the league title and Challenge Cup with the then-Thrum Hall club in the 1980s, Paul Rowley, Liam Finn and Kevin Larroyer linked up with current squad squad members Jacob Fairbank and Will Calcott at the service at Park Wood Crematorium at Elland.

Other past and present players and club officials formed a guard of honour as the cortege arrived.

On the announcement of Hardy’s death, the club explained: “Hilda was, without question, one of the most beloved and respected figures in the long and proud history of Halifax Panthers — a true icon whose name will forever be synonymous with the heart and soul of our club.

“Perhaps most poignantly, Hilda shared a truly special bond with the players, supporting them not only as athletes but people — offering encouragement, warmth and motherly wisdom to countless squads over the years.

“She brought comfort and motivation to generations of players, and was part of the team in every way that mattered.”