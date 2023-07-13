Catalans Dragons centre Adam Keighran set to move to Super League rivals

CATALANS DRAGONS centre Adam Keighran is set to move to a Super League rival, Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks has claimed.

Brooks, who does Sky Sports’ weekly news round-up live on a Thursday night, reported that Keighran will sign a two-year deal with the Wigan Warriors.

The centre, who has been in brilliant form since making the off-season move to the south of France, signed just a one-year contract with Catalans ahead of the 2023 Super League season.

However, Keighran’s goal-kicking prowess and his ability to create something out of nothing out wide has piqued the interest of the Warriors, who will be losing Toby King back to parent side Warrington Wolves following a season-long loan.

Wigan have also been linked with Dolphins centre Brenko Lee, but it remains to be seen if that link will now fade with the addition of Keighran for the foreseeable future.