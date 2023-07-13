Hull FC to lose Jake Clifford at the end of Super League 2023

HULL FC are set to lose their star halfback Jake Clifford at the end of Super League 2023.

The mercurial playmaker has lit up Super League in the months that he has been in the northern hemisphere following an off-season move from the Newcastle Knights.

Clifford did sign a two-year deal with the Black and Whites, but it seems as though his time in East Yorkshire will be cut short, according to Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks.

As Sky Sports counted down the minutes for last night’s live game between St Helens and Catalans Dragons, Brooks did her normal weekly news round-up with Clifford at the heart of it.

Brooks said: “Jake Clifford is heading back to the North Queensland Cowboys, but that the club are not going to race into a replacement.”

It remains to be seen who Hull boss Tony Smith would see as an adequate replacement for Clifford – the man that has made the Black and Whites tick in 2023.