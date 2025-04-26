Catalans Dragons claim a golden-point thriller over Wakefield Trinity

CATALANS DRAGONS 24 WAKEFIELD TRINITY 20

STEVE BRADY, Stade Gilbert Brutus, Saturday

WAKEFIELD took Catalans all the way in Perpignan but were just pipped in a golden-point thriller.

Coach Daryl Powell had been happy with his side’s 50 percent success rate so far in Super League and this competitive defeat at Stade Gilbert Brutus won’t knock the newly-promoted side’s ambitions to compete for the top six this season.

Trinity captain Mike McMeeken and winger Tom Johnstone were unable to halt their former Catalans team-mates, boosted by the return of Nick Cotric and Elliott Whitehead, from taking control from 18-8 behind at half-time.

Reimis Smith scores a rare extra-time try as the French club sent a clear message to the rest of the competition that they mean business this year.

A terrible start to the season has now been forgotten by the Dragons with a fifth win from the last six games and a second-half recovery.

Wakefield started the stronger when a scruffy-looking kick from scrum-half Mason Lino was collected by Josh Rourke, but an early score was denied when referee Aaron Moore spotted a knock-on over the line.

Moore’s brother Liam was called on as video referee to confirm the first try of the game, a tumble over the line by Max Jowitt in the 17th minute from a brilliant offload by Josh Griffin, as Jowitt added the conversion for a 6-0 lead.

Catalans lost winger Makinson to a failed head-injury assessment, Matthieu Laguerre filling in on the right flank, but he knocked-on with his first touch ten metres from his own line, keeping Wakefield on the front foot.

Trinity won a captain’s challenge close to Catalans’ line and from the first play, Liam Hood collected to cross between the posts from short range thanks to a Caleb Hamlin-Uele short pass, Jowitt adding his second conversion.

Home captain Ben Garcia got his side back in the game with a powerful hooker’s push over the line in the 33rd minute, converted by Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet.

The Dragons were depleted when stand-off Luke Keary was sin-binned for a high shot on Rourke, although the numbers were evened almost immediately when substitute Isaiah Vagana was yellow carded for a similar offence on Oliver Partington, Aispuro-Bichet landing the penalty for 8-12.

But Trinity finished the half in style with Griffin collecting from Renouf Atoni after an outrageous Lino offload and scampering under the posts as the hooter blew, Jowitt adding the conversion for a solid 18-8 lead at the interval.

Catalans muscled their way back in with a Tevita Satae barge to score three minutes into the second half, and Laguerre was next over the line on the wing but he had put a foot in touch before grounding.

It was the same result for Atoni who thought he had scored for Wakefield, but video ruled a double-movement before touching down.

Partington was the next to be turned down for a try with a knock-on spotted by video referral as the game became disjointed with constant stoppages for review.

Tariq Sims also suffered the video curse as Catalans put the visitors under increasing pressure, but there was no rerun when winger Cotric put Catalans ahead for the first time in the game with a dash over in the left corner and 19-year-old Aispuro-Bichet, with ice in his veins, converted from the touchline.

The game wasn’t done, however. The Dragons were penalised for offside two minutes from the end and Jowitt stroked over the penalty to equalise and take the game to golden-point.

Wakefield were dealt a quick blow when Lino went high on Aispuro-Bichet and was sin-binned.

That left Smith to make a blistering ten-metre dash to win the match, and while it of course went to video yet again, this time it was successful.

GAMESTAR: Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet looks to be a star in the making at just 19.

GAMEBREAKER: Reimis Smith’s late, late try broke Wakefield hearts.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Nick Cotric streaking over in the left corner eight minutes from the end.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet (Catalans)

2 pts Max Jowitt (Wakefield)

1 pt Luke Keary (Catalans)

MATCHFACTS

DRAGONS

26 Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet

2 Tommy Makinson

3 Matthieu Laguerre

4 Reimis Smith

5 Nick Cotric

6 Luke Keary

21 Théo Fages

8 Tevita Pangai Jr

9 Ben Garcia

10 Julian Bousquet

11 Tariq Sims

12 Elliott Whitehead

13 Oliver Partington

Subs (all used)

14 Alrix Da Costa

15 Tevita Satae

16 Romain Navarrete

17 Bayley Sironen

18th man (not used)

18 César Rougé

Also in 21-man squad

19 Paul Séguier

22 Fouad Yaha

24 Franck Maria

Tries: Garcia (31), Satae (43), Cotric (72), Smith (82)

Goals: Aispuro-Bichet 4/4

Sin bin: Keary (34) – high tackle

TRINITY

23 Josh Rourke

3 Cameron Scott

4 Corey Hall

19 Oliver Pratt

5 Tom Johnstone

1 Max Jowitt

20 Mason Lino

8 Mike McMeeken

9 Liam Hood

15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele

18 Isaiah Vagana

12 Josh Griffin

13 Jay Pitts

Subs (all used)

16 Renouf Atoni

21 Mathieu Cozza

28 Harvey Smith

31 Caius Faatali

18th man (not used)

25 Jack Croft

Also in 21-man squad

9 Liam Hood

11 Seth Nikotemo

30 Jayden Myers

Tries: Jowitt (17), Hood (25), Griffin (40)

Goals: Jowitt 4/4

Sin bin: Vagana (36) – high tackle, Lino (81) – high tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 6-12, 8-12, 8-18; 14-18, 20-18, 20-20; 24-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Dragons: Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet; Trinity: Max Jowitt

Penalty count: 7-6

Half-time: 8-18

Referee: Aaron Moore

Attendance: 8,183