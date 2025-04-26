Leigh Leopards ease past battling Salford Red Devils

SALFORD RED DEVILS 6 LEIGH LEOPARDS 28

DAVE PARKINSON, Salford Community Stadium, Saturday

LEIGH made sure there was no happy ending for their former boss Paul Rowley in his 100th game in charge of Salford.

While the Leopards’ sixth win of the season came as no surprise, the embattled Red Devils coach can be pleased with a second half that saw them go toe-to-toe.

Leigh had disruption in the warm-up with Keanan Brand picking up a calf injury. AJ Towse came in on the wing, and scored one of two tries in the opening eight minutes.

Within the first 90 seconds a dropped ball from Sam Davis heaped pressure on the Red Devils and Lachlan Lam moved the ball right for Andy Badrock to stride through for his first Super League try.

Ben McNamara couldn’t goal and was also off-target when neat interplay and a pin-point pass from Bailey Hodgson saw Towse go over in the right corner.

Salford came up with a sparkling break in the 16th minute as Jayden Nikorima sliced through on the left, but a spirited chase from Robbie Mulhern saw him tackle Ben Hellewell from behind and he knocked-on.

A sumptuous grubber kick from Lam created a third try for the Leopards, Darnell McIntosh pouncing out wide to increase the advantage to 0-12 though unable to convert.

Salford rallied over the following 15 minutes with Joe Mellor making a couple of incisive runs at the defence, Esan Marsters proving difficult to hold and Nathan Connell grounded five metres from the line.

Leigh attacked with renewed vigour as Lam sent Jack Hughes into a hole and he in turn put Badrock over for his second try from 15 metres.

Former Salford favourite O’Brien added his first goal after becoming the third man to try the kicking duties, and the Leopards led 0-18 at half-time.

Salford had the better of the first five minutes of the second half, which included a disallowed try for Harvey Makin after Nikorima knocked-on a Mellor kick.

But when they lost the ball on their own 20, Leigh punished them with Matt Davis going over for the Leopards’ fifth try, goaled by O’Brien.

Good defence from the hosts kept Leigh at bay before the hour and when Nikorima split the line a try looked on, but Jake Thewlis couldn’t hold the pass and Leigh had a let off.

Salford had their reward in the 62nd minute when Nikorima broke the line again and Joe Shorrocks supported to go under the posts for a try converted by Kai Morgan.

In the last minute, Leigh increased their advantage with a typical tight finish from Josh Charnley in the corner.

GAMESTAR: Bailey Hodgson was rock solid all night at the back for Leigh.

GAMEBREAKER: Leigh were never in any danger after scoring their fifth try after half-time.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: The try for AJ Towse came courtesy of some fine work down the right.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Bailey Hodgson (Leigh)

2 pts Jayden Nikorima (Salford)

1 pt Lachlan Lam (Leigh)

MATCHFACTS

RED DEVILS

27 Kai Morgan

28 Nathan Connell

17 Esan Marsters

45 Jonny Vaughan

48 Jake Thewlis

6 Jayden Nikorima

9 Joe Mellor

18 Jack Ormondroyd

21 Sam Davis

49 Harvey Makin

25 Ben Hellewell

13 Joe Shorrocks

24 Harvey Wilson

Subs (all used)

19 Justin Sangaré

41 Finley Yates

43 George Hill

50 Toby Warren (D)

Also in 19-man squad

1 Ryan Brierley

30 Tiaki Chan

Tries: Shorrocks (62)

Goals: Morgan 1/1

LEOPARDS

24 Bailey Hodgson

29 AJ Towse

2 Darnell McIntosh

21 Andy Badrock

5 Josh Charnley

6 Gareth O’Brien

7 Lachlan Lam

8 Owen Trout

22 Ben McNamara

10 Robbie Mulhern

20 Ethan O’Neill

12 Jack Hughes

13 Isaac Liu

Subs (all used)

16 Matt Davis

19 Louis Brogan

17 Brad Dwyer

23 Nathan Wilde

Also in 21-man squad

11 Frankie Halton

14 Aaron Pene

18 Keanan Brand

32 Joe Ofahengaue

Tries: Badrock (2, 36), Towse (8), McIntosh (21), Davis (47), Charnley (79)

Goals: McNamara 0/2, McIntosh 0/1, O’Brien 2/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-8, 0-12, 0-18; 0-24, 6-24, 6-28

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Red Devils: Jayden Nikorima; Leopards: Bailey Hodgson

Penalty count: 8-4

Half-time: 0-18

Referee: Liam Rush

Attendance: 5,493