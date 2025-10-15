Catalans Dragons keep hold of ‘exceptional talent’ for another year

CATALANS DRAGONS have extended the contract of young back Clément Martin for another year.

The 20-year-old signed from Lézignan in August 2024 and has played four times in Super League, scoring one try.

Already contracted until the end of next season, French international Martin is now tied down for 2027 too.

Catalans coach Joel Tomkins said: “It’s great news for the club that Clément has agreed to extend his contract with the Dragons.

“Clément is an exceptional talent and is part of a group of promising young players within the 2026 workforce that we hope to see progress to the highest level of the Super League in the coming seasons.

“It’s an exciting time for the club, with Clément and our young players who are constantly refining their understanding of the game and applying for a place in the first team next season.”