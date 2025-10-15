Wales and Ireland name Super League stars in squads for two-match series

WALES and Ireland have named squads ahead of a two-match international series.

The pair will meet at The Gnoll in Neath on Saturday, October 25, followed by a clash seven days later at Featherstone’s Millennium Stadium.

Wales have named five potential debutants in their 19-player squad, including Hull FC hooker Denive Balmforth.

Salford Red Devils’ Charlie Glover and Owen Restall, who recently left Halifax Panthers for Midlands Hurricanes, played in a representative game against Cumbria two years ago but could make full debuts.

Wigan Warriors academy player Sam Dickenson and Lloyd McEwen-Peters from Hunslet could also win first senior caps after previously playing for Wales at junior level.

There are just five survivors from the 2022 World Cup squad, in Mike Butt, Connor Davies, Curtis Davies, Matty Fozard and Rhodri Lloyd.

Ireland have named an initial 28-player squad for the two fixtures, with Warrington Wolves winger Jake Thewlis among nine uncapped players.

Isaac Baynham, Jack Brown, Connor Carr, Lucas Castle, Daniel Corcoran, Louix Gorman, Daire Kemp and Lachlan Lanksey could also make their Irish debuts over the next fortnight.

Like Wales, there are five members of their last World Cup squad involved – brothers George and Toby King, plus Ronan Michael, Brendan O’Hagan and Harry Rushton.

Wales: Denive Barmforth (Hull FC), Sam Bowring (Midlands Hurricanes), Mike Butt (Widnes Vikings), Max Clarke (Workington Town), Connor Davies (Halifax Panthers), Curtis Davies (London Broncos), Sam Dickenson (Wigan Warriors), Matty Fozard (Widnes Vikings), Charlie Glover (Salford Red Devils), Sam Grice (Castleford Tigers), Rhodri Lloyd (Widnes Vikings), Lloyd McEwan-Peters (Hunslet), Owen Restall (Halifax Panthers), Ashton Robinson (Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs), Matt Ross (London Broncos), Luke Thomas (Warrington Wolves), Billy Walkley (Sheffield Eagles), Huw Worthington (London Broncos), Fin Yates (Salford Red Devils).

Ireland: Tom Ashurst (Swinton Lions), Isaac Baynham (Oldham St Annes), Jack Brown (York Knights), Connor Carr (Huddersfield Giants), Lucas Castle (Workington Town), Daniel Corcoran (Canterbury Bulldogs), James Farrar (York Knights), Jamie Gill (Bradford Bulls), Louix Gorman (Hull KR), Ryan Hogg (Dublin City Exiles), Daire Kemp (Longhorns), George King (Huddersfield Giants), Toby King (Warrington Wolves), Lachlan Lanksey (Keighley Cougars), Aaron Lynch (Swinton Lions), Danny Lynch (Rochdale Hornets), Aidan McGowan (Huddersfield Giants), Ronan Michael (Bradford Bulls), Pat Moran (Oldham), Liam O’Callaghan (Wests Warriors), Dec O’Donnell (Rochdale Hornets), Brendan O’Hagan (The Entrance Tigers), Joe Philbin (Warrington Wolves), Harry Rushton (Huddersfield Giants), Jake Thewlis (Warrington Wolves), Will Walker (Sherwood Wolf Hunt), Oliver Whitford (Keighley Cougars), Lewis Wing (Hull KR).