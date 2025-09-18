Catalans Dragons make it three wins in a row as Hull FC’s play-off hopes end

HULL FC 22 CATALANS DRAGONS 26

STEVE BRADY, MKM Stadium, Thursday

CATALANS DRAGONS racked up a rare hat-trick of wins at the end of a difficult season against an under-strength Hull team, who just fell short at the final furlong of a strenuous and demanding campaign.

Faint hopes of a top-six play-off spot for the Black and Whites disappeared with another strong Catalans’ display for their third win a row following victories over Salford and Leeds, with the result in the balance until the very end.

Hull were boosted by the return of Amir Bourouh and Yusuf Aydin from suspension but still missing Sam Eseh, Will Kirby, Ed Chamberlain, Will Pryce, Herman Ese’ese, Ligi Sao, Jed Cartwright, John Asiata, Will Hutchinson and Liam Knight while Jordan Rapana and Jack Ashworth were suspended.

Tevita Pangai Jr, Alrix Da Costa and Oliver Partington were back in the team for the Dragons and it was an emotional night for Catalans’ centre Arthur Romano, who will join Hull next season.

Catalans had been beaten twice already this season by Hull and it looked likely to be a hat-trick from the opening set when full-back Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet fumbled a high kick. That was collected by Zak Hardaker who kicked to the corner for winger Harvey Barron to touch down, Hardaker converting from the touchline.

But Catalans responded immediately in the opposite corner when Nick Cotric forced his way through two tacklers to score, Aispuro-Bichet unable to convert.

Tommy Makinson struck from the next set in the left corner to put the Dragons ahead and score his 200th Super League try with a trademark effort in an almost impossibly-tight space.

The game continued at a blistering pace, Barron returning serve with a 70-metre sprint from a restart to score his second then Makinson patted the ball back to centre Reimis Smith to touch down from short range in the left corner.

Luke Keary was yellow carded for late contact on young Hull half Callum Kemp and Jordan Lane almost capitalised immediately but he was held up over the line between the posts by Aispuro-Bichet as a breathless first-half ended with a two-point lead for Les Dracs.

Keary returned from the sin bin to level the numbers three minutes into the second-half and the Dragons went further ahead almost immediately when Aispuro-Bichet collected a fumble from a towering Fages bomb to score.

He doubled his try tally minutes later, scooting over from dummy half in the 55th-minute and converting to make it 26-12.

Brad Fash boosted the Black and White pack from the bench and lifted his team with Aidan Sezer releasing winger Lewis Martin to score on 64 minutes.

Hull supporters went into a frenzy when Martin added a second moments later, grounding a loose ball in goal, Hardaker converting for a four-point ball game in the last ten minutes.

But Fash limped off and Catalans held on.

Hull, considering their injury-list can be proud of a 2025 campaign of regrowth and future promise, while the Dragons have saved their best performances until last for some still-mysterious reason.

It’s been a funny old season.

GAMESTAR: Two-try Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet was solid in defence with a string of try-saving tackles and creative and dangerous on attack.

GAMEBREAKER: Aispuro-Bichet’s early second-half try from a Théo Fages’ towering bomb put Les Drac on a winning track.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Harvey Barron’s 70-metre sprint from a restart was a blistering burst of pace – only referee Liam Moore able to keep up as he turned on the turbos to score in the 14th minute.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts – Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet (Catalans)

2 pts – Zak Hardaker (Hull FC)

1 pt – Luke Keary (Catalans)

HULL

23 Logan Moy

2 Harvey Barron

5 Tom Briscoe

20 Davy Litten

22 Lewis Martin

30 Callum Kemp

7 Aidan Sezer

16 Yusuf Aydin

9 Amir Bourouh

41 Liam Watts

3 Zak Hardaker

12 Jordan Lane

19 Brad Fash

Subs (all used)

14 Cade Cust

21 Will Gardiner

25 Denive Balmforth

27 Matty Laidlaw

18th man

31 Hugo Salabio

Also in 21-man squad

12 Jordan Lane

24 Jack Charles

29 Ryan Westerman

Tries: Barron (3, 10), Martin (64, 68)

Goals: Hardaker 4/4

DRAGONS

26 Guillermo Auspuro-Bichet

2 Tommy Makinson

5 Nick Cotric

4 Reimis Smith

22 Fouad Yaha

6 Luke Keary

21 Théo Fages

20 Jordan Dezaria

14 Alrix Da Costa

9 Benjamin Garcia

8 Tevita Pangai Jr

19 Paul Séguier

13 Oliver Partington

Subs (all used)

3 Arthur Romano

10 Julian Bousquet

15 Chris Satae

33 Ugo Tison

18th man

18 César Rougé

Also in 21-man squad

16 Romain Navarrete

17 Bayley Sironen

28 Clément Martin

Tries: Cotric (6), Makinson (9), Smith (18), Aispuro-Bichet (46, 55)

Goals: Aispuro-Bichet 3/5

Sin bin: Keary (33) – late contact

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-4, 6-10, 12-10, 12-14; 12-20, 12-26, 18-26, 22-26

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Dragons: Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet; Hull: Zak Hardaker

Penalty count: 7-8

Half-time: 12-14

Referee: Liam Moore

Attendance: 10,918