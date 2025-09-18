Matt Dufty starts in unusual position as Sam Burgess rings Warrington Wolves changes

MATT DUFTY has been named at centre for Warrington Wolves’ clash with Hull KR at Craven Park tonight.

Left out of Warrington’s 34-2 loss to Hull KR last weekend after being 18th man, Dufty has returned to the Wolves’ starting line-up against the league leaders.

But, a centre position is hardly one that the Australian is accustomed to, with youngster Cai Taylor-Wray being preferred in the number one spot.