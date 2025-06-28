Catalans Dragons nil Huddersfield Giants to end losing run in style

CATALANS DRAGONS 32 HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 0

STEVE BRADY, Stade Gilbert Brutus, Saturday

CATALANS’ record seven-match losing streak ended in style with a red-hot roasting of Huddersfield in furnace-like conditions in the south of France.

Temperatures of almost 40C had players and spectators wilting in the heat but the Dragons coped best in the flaming sunshine and recorded their first win for two months.

Catalans could only name a 19-man training squad due to injuries and suspensions and coach Joel Tomkins called up young French reserves Clément Martin and Léo Derrelatour in the centres plus on-loan Hull FC hooker Denive Balmforth on the bench.

For the first time this injury-ravaged season Giants coach Luke Robinson was able to name virtually the same side as the previous week’s victory at Warrington, but it had little effect as the Dragons’ resurgence (on the back of a strong performance against Leigh last week) continued.

Rookie referee Cameron Worsley had a baptism of fire for his first-ever Super League game, co-ordinating regular water breaks in the heatwave conditions, but coped admirably in the difficult conditions.

It took eleven steamy minutes for the deadlock to be broken. Giants’ winger Jake Bibby dropped a high kick and from the scrum, Dragons’ scrum-half Luke Keary found Darrelatour for an unhindered five-metre scamper over the line.

Keary was the collector for the next try six minutes later, César Rougé slotting an angled kick and his scrum-half partner winning the race to the loose ball.

Makinson’s second conversion made it 12-0 and he stretched the lead by another two points with a 27th-minute penalty.

Feeling the heat, Huddersfield winger Jacob Gagai was penalised for lashing out after being tackled by Darrelatour and Catalans pressed as half-time beckoned.

Sam Tomkins then took a short pass from Rougé to step over the line, Makinson converting for 20-0 at the break.

Both sets of players sprinted for the air-conditioned dressing rooms and cold towels but the Giants emerged on the sunny side of the field in the second half and were immediately made to sweat when Taane Milne put a late shoulder high on Tomkins.

Julian Bousquet thundered onto a short pass from the restart to crash over beside the posts but the video referee spotted a fumble before grounding.

Martin was next over the line for the Dragons with a clever kick-and-chase to bamboozle the Giants defence to score his first senior try and extend his side’s lead.

The game descended into a scruffy squabble as both teams continued to melt in the heat but hooker Alrix Da Costa ensured it was a French finish with a flourish as he stepped over the line to score five minutes from time.

The Huddersfield players headed straight for the cold showers at the final hooter after a round of applause for their sun-baked supporters.

For the Dragons, this significant result was almighty relief after two torrid months in which they lost their coach and seven successive games.

The return from injury of Sam Tomkins seems to have galvanised the team, much to the delight of his brother (and interim coach) Joel.

With a host of senior players set to return, and some highly impressive displays from young French players in this game, the season might at long last be turning around for Les Dracs.

GAMESTAR: In ferocious heat, César Rougé kept his cool to guide Catalans to their first win for two months.

GAMEBREAKER: Sam Tomkins’ sidestep and short-range finish from a César Rougé short pass put sufficient daylight between the teams on the stroke of half-time at 20-0.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: The earth shook when Tom Burgess collided with Tevita Pangai Jr just after half-time, the Huddersfield prop coming out best from the heavyweights’ head-on collision.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts César Rougé (Catalans)

2 pts Luke Keary (Catalans)

1 pt Sam Tomkins (Catalans)

MATCHFACTS

DRAGONS

1 Sam Tomkins

2 Tommy Makinson

28 Clément Martin

29 Léo Darrelatour

5 Nick Cotric

6 Luke Keary

18 César Rougé

16 Romain Navarrete

14 Alrix Da Costa

24 Franck Maria

17 Bayley Sironen

19 Paul Séguier

13 Oliver Partington

Subs (all used)

8 Tevita Pangai Jr

10 Julian Bousquet

20 Jordan Dezaria

31 Denive Balmforth (D)

18th man (not used)

26 Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet

Also in 19-man squad

22 Fouad Yaha

Tries: Darrelatour (11), Keary (18), Tomkins (39), Martin (57), Da Costa (76)

Goals: Makinson 6/6

GIANTS

29 George Flanagan

1 Jacob Gagai

23 Taane Milne

5 Sam Halsall

3 Jake Bibby

6 Tui Lolohea

35 Matt Frawley

16 George King

9 Zac Woolford

22 Tristan Powell

17 Joe Greenwood

13 Harry Rushton

21 Leroy Cudjoe

Subs (all used)

10 Tom Burgess

14 Ashton Golding

15 Matty English

27 Kieran Rush

18th man (not used)

30 Jack Bibby

Also in 21-man squad

18 Fenton Rogers

24 Aidan McGowan

28 Connor Carr

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 14-0, 20-0; 26-0, 32-0

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Dragons: César Rougé; Giants: Tui Lolohea

Penalty count: 6-4

Half-time: 20-0

Referee: Cameron Worsley

Attendance: 8,233