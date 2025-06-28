‘Itch I want to scratch’: Warrington Wolves captain George Williams speaks on NRL interest

GEORGE WILLIAMS says there is “an itch I want to scratch” in the NRL as he admitted he may not be at Warrington Wolves next season.

The club captain is contracted until the end of 2026 but has been linked with a return to Australia as soon as next year with reported interest from the Dolphins.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Warrington’s victory over Hull FC, Williams said he would “100 percent” stay for the rest of this season but that he was “not too sure” about the following campaign.

He added: “There’s a little bit of interest. I think I’d be stupid not to listen to it at my age.

“At 30, it’s now or ever. That’s something I’ve got to think about. It’s an itch I want to scratch.

“Warrington have been brilliant, I’ve been respectful to them and what will be will be.

“There are a lot of logistics to sort out but at the minute I’m open-minded.”

Warrington head coach Sam Burgess also addressed the rumours for the first time with Sky Sports ahead of the match.

“There’s a lot of speculation around George at the moment, but one thing I can say about George is that he’s extremely committed,” Burgess said.

“He’s our captain here and he’s just been a wonderful bloke to have around.

“Everything that’s going on in the background, we’ll just leave that alone.

“He’s trying to get his best performance on the field and get our team moving forward. That’s all I’ve got to say about Georgie.”