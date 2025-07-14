Catalans Dragons owner given prestigious national award

CATALANS DRAGONS President Bernard Guasch has been awarded the Legion D’Honneur in the annual Bastille Day French honours list.

The prestigious national award is the ultimate honour to French citizens who have been recognised as having a positive impact on society.

The 65-year-old founder of the Dragons is a successful businessman in Perpignan and recently invested €12m euros in a new charcuterie factory, providing employment for local people in addition to his existing meat-processing facility.

“I am pleasantly surprised and very proud to receive this award,” said the Dragons’ owner.