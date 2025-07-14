Sheffield Eagles committed to new stadium plan despite delay

SHEFFIELD EAGLES remain fully committed to ambitious plans to build a new stadium in the city in conjunction with non-league football team Sheffield FC.

The aim is to create a 5,000-capacity venue in the Meadowhead area to the south of the city centre, providing multi-sports, community and educational facilities as well as a football museum (Sheffield FC, founded in 1857, are recognised as the world’s oldest football club).

The project, which is backed by vehicle finance and leasing specialist Jeremy Levine, who has a stake in both clubs, was first unveiled in late 2023.

But it has been delayed by planning objections surrounding cricket facilities, traffic issues and lack of public transport links.

However, in a report of a recent fans’ forum, the Eagles said: “The club continue to work with Sheffield City Council and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority) to get the project commenced as soon as possible.

“Jeremy outlined that the club need a stadium that works for us, and can generate income daily.

“We need to work closely and collaboratively with the council and SYMCA to help and try and get the facility complete within the next two years.

“Councillors have a big desire to see Sheffield FC return to the city (they currently play in the Derbyshire town of Dronfield, between Sheffield and Chesterfield), and we can benefit from that with getting a new facility that would work for both clubs.”

The Eagles are currently tenants at the Steel City Stadium (formerly Olympic Legacy Park), which is owned by property and land regeneration specialists Scarborough Group International.

Their existing agreement runs to 2026 with suggestions that it could be extended.

But the ground seven miles to the north-east of the city centre currently holds only 2,000, and a larger stadium would enable the club to expand operations and also bring their various teams and community projects together under one roof.

Sheffield FC are preparing for the new Northern Counties East League Premier Division campaign (level nine on the football pyramid) following their relegation from the Northern Premier League.