Catalans Dragons player allegedly abused by Castleford Tigers fan during Super League fixture

CATALANS DRAGONS forward Jordan Dezaria was allegedly abused by a Castleford Tigers fan during the two sides’ Super League fixture this afternoon.

The Dragons cast aside the Tigers with relative ease, running out 26-4 winners in dismal conditions at The Jungle.

Dezaria, who was making his third appearance of the 2025 Super League season for Catalans, left the pitch in the second-half after being substituted by head coach Steve McNamara.

However, Sky Sports commentator, Stuart Pyke, reported an incident live that Dezaria had allegedly been abused by a Castleford fan as he left the field at the point where Catalans were defending.

Pyke said live on air: “News just coming in from the touchline sadly that there are allegations that Jordan Dezaria was verbally abused as he was leaving the pitch behind the posts at the end that the Catalans Dragons are defending by a spectator.

“It has been reported to the Match Commissioner and I’m sure we’ll hear some more about that.”

The RFL has been approached for comment.