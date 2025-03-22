Ryan Hall’s bizarre match-winning contribution as Leeds Rhinos down Wigan Warriors

LEEDS RHINOS 12 WIGAN WARRIORS 10

STEPHEN IBBETSON, AMT Headingley, Saturday

RYAN HALL made a pivotal – if bizarre – contribution to the winning try on his 500th career appearance as Leeds earned an impressive win over Wigan.

The Rhinos trailed by four points with 13 minutes remaining, when the veteran winger challenged for a high Jake Connor kick alongside Liam Marshall.

The ball bounced off Hall’s head before running along the ground for Jack Sinfield, freshly introduced off the bench, to touch down.

Leeds were full value for their win in a thrilling game, while champions Wigan slumped to a second defeat in succession after their Challenge Cup elimination to Hull FC, and a second in a row at Headingley.

Already reshuffling the backline because of injuries to Jai Field – replaced by Jack Farrimond as Bevan French played fullback – and Adam Keighran, Wigan were further disrupted by an injury in the warm-up to Keighran’s intended stand-in, Abbas Miski.

Jacob Douglas received a late call-up as a result and the young winger’s failure to catch a Connor kick proved costly as James Bentley put Riley Lumb in for the opening try after eleven minutes.

The conversion attempt by Connor – retained at halfback despite the availability of Matt Frawley – rebounded off the post, but he made it 6-0 approaching the half-hour mark after Leeds were awarded successive penalties, the latter for offside try-line defence.

The hosts deserved that lead having edged an attritional battle and it could have been bigger, with two further chances going begging.

Lachlan Miller made a break but gave a pass to the supporting Sam Lisone with a little too much ground still to make up for the French-tackled prop, and shortly afterwards Harry Newman fumbled a promising Connor kick after rising well.

Wigan had barely had a sight of the try-line all half, yet hit back in the final minute when Harry Smith caught out the defence with a cute kick behind for Marshall. Only Smith’s missed goal from the touchline kept the Rhinos in front at 6-4.

Errors early in the second half put Leeds on the back foot and after a couple of close escapes, French made them pay by stepping past Newman to give Wigan the lead for the first time in the 50th minute.

Smith improved the effort and while Lumb – who was taken into touch in the lead-up to that try – crossed in response seven minutes later, the tip-on from Handley was clearly forward.

There was no denying Leeds in the closing stages, however, with milestone man Hall using his head – entirely inadvertently – to great effect, Sinfield scoring the try and Connor adding the conversion.

The final minutes didn’t come without nerves, but Miller made sure of the result when he bravely put himself in harm’s way to deny Douglas.

GAMESTAR: James Bentley has impressed this season and the backrower put in another excellent shift here.

GAMEBREAKER: Ryan Hall is a smart rugby player but he put his head to very different effect to win the match.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Sam Lisone put in a monster hit on Liam Marshall with his final contribution from the bench.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts James Bentley (Leeds)

2 pts Jake Connor (Leeds)

1 pt Keenan Palasia (Leeds)

MATCHFACTS

RHINOS

1 Lachlan Miller

23 Riley Lumb

3 Harry Newman

4 Ash Handley

5 Ryan Hall

6 Brodie Croft

18 Jake Connor

8 Mikolaj Oledzki

14 Jarrod O’Connor

17 Cooper Jenkins

11 James Bentley

12 James McDonnell

10 Keenan Palasia

Subs (all used)

15 Sam Lisone

16 Morgan Gannon

19 Tom Holroyd

20 Jack Sinfield

18th man (not used)

7 Matt Frawley

Also in 21-man squad

21 Alfie Edgell

22 Tom Nicholson-Watton

27 Ethan Clark-Wood

Tries: Lumb (11), Sinfield (67)

Goals: Connor 2/3

WARRIORS

6 Bevan French

26 Jacob Douglas

22 Zach Eckersley

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

24 Jack Farrimond

7 Harry Smith

16 Liam Byrne

17 Kruise Leeming

10 Luke Thompson

11 Junior Nsemba

12 Liam Farrell

13 Kaide Ellis

Subs

15 Patrick Mago

19 Tyler Dupree

21 Sam Walters

23 Tom Forber (not used)

18th man (not used)

20 Harvie Hill

Also in 21-man squad

1 Jai Field

2 Abbas Miski

27 Harvey Makin

Tries: Marshall (40), French (50)

Goals: Smith 1/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 6-0, 6-4, 6-10, 12-10

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rhinos: Player; Warriors: Player

Penalty count: 5-1

Half-time: 6-4

Referee: Jack Smith

Attendance: 15,966