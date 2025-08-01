Catalans Dragons re-sign long-serving player but another to depart

CATALANS DRAGONS have announced a contract extension with Julian Bousquet but another long-serving French forward, Paul Séguier, will leave the club for Carcassonne.

Bousquet, 34, has played 303 times for Catalans – second only to former captain Rémi Casty – and will play on for a 15th season after penning a new one-year deal.

Head coach Joel Tomkins said: “Julian is an integral part of the Dragons squad and club as a whole. It’s fantastic news that he has decided to play on for another season.

“I believe he is still in his prime and his presence in the squad will be huge for us next year.”

However Séguier has been allowed to depart, with the 27-year-old – who has played 111 times for Catalans since his debut in 2016 – committing to French Super XIII giants Carcassonne for the 2025-26 season.

Meanwhile Ugo Tison has returned to the club by joining their reserve side, Saint-Estève Catalan, for the upcoming Super XIII campaign.

Tison made four first-team appearances for the Dragons between 2022 and 2024 but spent most of last year with London Broncos.

He has since been playing in Australia for Queensland Cup side Wynnum Manly Seagulls.