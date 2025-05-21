Former Catalans Dragons hooker Ugo Tison on his new life in Australia

Former Catalans Dragons and London Broncos player Ugo Tison has joined Wynnum Manly Seagulls to further develop his career in Australia.

WITH THE 2025 rugby league season well under way in Australia, you may or may not have noticed a sprinkling of Frenchman plying their trade down under.

Former Catalans Dragons hooker Ugo Tison has signed for the Wynnum Manly Seagulls, St Esteve XIII’S Enzo Delbe and Toulouse hooker Mathieu Grabulos have landed in Townsville, whilst former French international Eric Anselme’s son Anthony, has joined the Noosa Pirates on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

RC Salon XIII’s Enzo Greffier has snared a contract at the Sydney Roosters and French under 18’s strength and conditioning coach Paul Viguier, has arrived at the Norths Devils.

It is quite rare to see six French based players in Australia at the same time, flying the flag for French rugby league on the other side of the globe.

Whilst the French imports gain vital experience in their respective competitions, it is former Catalans gun Tison, who will be under the spotlight the most, bringing with him a wealth of experience having played a full season in Super League.

As he settles into his new surroundings, the former Dragons and London Broncos star has certainly not arrived in Australia for a laid-back holiday.

“I am thoroughly enjoying my time here in Queensland,” he told Rugby League World.

“Although homesickness has been a little bit of a problem, I am just concentrating on my football and training hard with Wynnum Manly who are the feeder club to the Brisbane Broncos.

“We have an impressive set up at Wynnum Manly and the coaching staff are next level.

“Matthew Head is our head coach who played with the St George Dragons and Hull FC in the UK, so he knows his stuff.

“I was aware of the strong Hostplus Cup competition before I came here because I played with Jack Campagnolo at London, who also played for Wynnum and he told me how good the competition was.

“Laurent Garnier, who was a previous player for Catalans Dragons and currently residing in Wynnum himself, initiated contact with me and facilitated my signing with the Seagulls for a one-year term.

“Laurent is such a great contact to have who has brought other Frenchman down under given his strong network of contacts.”

Having made his debut as a teenager at Catalans Dragons, playing four Super League games for the club, Tison found himself surplus to requirements in Perpignan and so exited the club to continue his career.

Although he would have loved to have stayed in his home city, London Broncos took a punt on the classy hooker and it paid off.

“I have no malice towards Catalans for letting me go. I understand it was a business decision and I ended up finding my feet in London.

“I loved London, its supporters, and the Broncos’ football style. I felt at home in the capital.

“Looking back, I played 19 games for London and although I would have liked to have stayed on, it was not to be and I took a chance of heading to Australia to see where things might lead.”

Whilst the Perpignan born Tison continues his Australian odyssey, he believes that proper pathways need to be in place back home in France to ensure young French players have something to aspire to.

“We need to invest more time and money into our juniors because they’re the future for French rugby league.

“It is hard to drum professionalism into youngsters who may feel disillusioned by the fact that clubs prefer to sign overseas players rather than utilise the talent right in their own back yard.

“We need to work smarter not harder and have a French team that is as authentic as possible to take the field.”

Tison knows full well that the rigours of the game in Australia were going to be tough and his initiation to the game in Queensland proved correct.

“The difference between Super League and the game in Australia is the speed and the physicality.

“You really must have your fitness in check because the Aussie guys are just so big and strong.

“It explains why Australia’s game is light years ahead in terms of skills and strength.”

Tison believes removing Catalans Dragons from Super League would be disastrous if not catastrophic for French rugby league.

“France has dropped to eighth in the world rankings, threatening its prospects of becoming a strong rugby league contender again.

“There have been discussions regarding the potential exclusion of the Dragons from the Super League.

“The Dragons presence brings a strong international flavour for the fans.

“Catalans have been successful in Super League previously and we must continue that trend.

“We need to show rugby union that we will simply not go away and for this to happen, we must keep forging ahead.

“Additionally, Catalans supporters are renowned for their enthusiasm, and it is essential to take pride in our extensive history.”

Tison who has represented the Les Chanticleers on four occasions, also believes that the national side needs to become more proactive if they are to make a resurgence.

“When did we last compete against Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, or PNG?

“It is important to diversify our matches and play against top teams from different regions, not just European clubs, or England.

“I would love to see a full French tour of Australasia where not only France plays regional sides, but we play against the Aussies and Kiwis as well.”

But, for the time being, Tison is soaking up all of what Queensland has to offer at Wynnum Manly all whilst juggling a job as a container checker at the Port of Brisbane.

“I look at it this way, if you are young and enthusiastic and have an opportunity to play abroad, then go for it!

“But if you sit back procrastinating, then you will never know what you are fully capable of as a player.

“If an opportunity arises, consider taking it as you may not know what potential benefits it could bring in the future.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 508 (May 2025)