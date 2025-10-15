Catalans Dragons release long-serving forward from contract

CATALANS DRAGONS have released Jordan Dezaria from his contract.

The French international prop has played 88 times for Catalans over two spells and was signed on until the end of 2026.

He was out of favour at the beginning of this year and spent time on loan at Castleford Tigers before returning to feature under Joel Tomkins.

But Dezaria, 28, has now been allowed to leave as the Dragons plot a big rebuild following a disappointing ninth-placed finish.

“I want to thank the club for all these years. The Dragons mean a lot to me, and it’s been a real pleasure to wear these colours,” said Dezaria.

“I’ve made friends and experienced some great memories. After so many years here, I felt I needed a new challenge and a fresh start.

“The club understood my decision and agreed to release me from the final year of my contract, for which I’m very grateful.”

Catalans recently made Ben Condon their tenth new signing from Widnes Vikings, while Dezaria is a twelfth senior departure since the season ended.