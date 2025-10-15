Sam Burgess among BBC line-up for Ashes coverage

ENGLAND great Sam Burgess will be part of the BBC’s television coverage for the Ashes series.

Burgess captained England the last time they played Australia in the 2017 World Cup final, a 6-0 defeat in Brisbane.

Now head coach of Warrington Wolves, he earned 24 caps for England and two for Great Britain in a storied career.

He will lend his knowledge to BBC viewers of the three-match series, which begins on Saturday, October 25 at Wembley.

Mark Chapman will lead the presenting team, with Kevin Brown, Jon Wilkin, Jamie Peacock, Jodie Cunningham and Robbie Hunter-Paul also slated to appear on punditry duties.

Commentator Matt Newsum will be joined by the voices of James Graham, Jonathan Davies, John Kear and Brian Noble across the series while Tanya Arnold and Damian Johnson will report from pitchside.

All three games in the series, which also heads to Liverpool’s Hill Dickinson Stadium (November 1) and AMT Headingley in Leeds (November 8), will be shown live on BBC One and iPlayer.