Catalans Dragons sneak past beleaguered Salford Red Devils

SALFORD RED DEVILS 16 CATALANS DRAGONS 17
KASEY SMITH, Salford Community Stadium, Thursday
12-MAN Catalans Dragons came from behind to get out of jail as they snatched victory from Salford Red Devils.
When Franck Maria was shown red moments after Salford’s second try, it looked as if the Red Devils may be on for back-to-back victories for the first time this season.
But Joel Tomkins’ men had other ideas as they put in a strong second-half showing to turn the tide in their favour.
Salford benefitted from the five penalties the Dragons conceded, as well as taking advantage of a couple of mistakes from full-back Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, still yet to find his feet in Super League.
Crucially though, Catalans improved their discipline and sustained pressure to finally break the spirited Salford side, who kept fighting even at the death.
The warning signs were there early on when Nathan Connell broke away down the wing to score, only to be adjudged to have spilled the ball in the act of grounding.
Salford capitalised not long after when Aispuro-Bichet spilled another high ball. A good shift saw Rowan Milnes and Leon Ruan link up well to set Jack Darbyshire free in the corner who opened the scoring.
But Back-to-back Dragons penalties provided the platform for a response. And it was Aispuro-Bichet, making up for that earlier mistake, finishing off a nice move involving Cesar Rouge and Ben Garcia.
More mistakes for the young full-back followed, however. Carrying the ball one-handed from back-field, the Frenchman had his pocket picked by Dan Russell. Debutant Isaac Shaw picked up the loose ball and ballooned one for Neil Tchamambe in the corner who made it 10-4.
Things went from bad to worse for the Dragons when Emmanuel Waine was knocked out cold by a thunderous challenge from a fired-up Franck Maria, drawing a collective wince from the Salford Community Stadium crowd. After lying stricken on the field for nine minutes, Waine was stretchered off, while Maria was inevitably shown a red card for the reckless challenge with half-time looming.
Catalans looked a different side in the second-half as Cesar Rouge delivered a pinpoint 40/20. Though that came to nought, the Dragons refused to relent.
And after earning a scrum just ten metres out, Jordan Dezaria powered over on the final tackle, with Aispuro-Bichet slotting the conversion to bring the scores level.
As the rain poured down, Esan Marsters lost control of the ball, and Denive Balmforth seized the opportunity, powering past the charging Salford defenders to put the Dragons ahead for the first time, just after the hour mark.
That being said, Salford responded. A low kick was drilled in behind, yet a Dragons defender won the race, forcing a drop-out. From the restart, Dan Russell looked to have snatched a crucial try, only for it to be ruled out after a video review.
Ugo Tison wrapped up the win for the Dragons with four minutes left on the clock, slotting over a drop-goal.
Even after the game was effectively over, Salford refused to stop fighting — perhaps a metaphor for their current off-field situation — when a towering kick that looked destined for touch was batted back into play, allowing Tchamambe to score his second after the hooter.
GAMESTAR: Joe Mellor was a calming influence in the halves and came up with some creative plays.
GAMEBREAKER: Denive Balmforth’s try when he pounced on Esan Marsters’ loose carry was the killer blow.
HIGHLIGHT REEL: Some quick thinking from Rowan Milnes to chip a kick set full-back Walker off. He pinged one out wide which forced a drop-out. Unfortunately it didn’t result in points for Salford, but it was a well-executed move.
ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS
3 pts Joe Mellor (Salford Red Devils)
2 pts Ben Garcia (Catalans Dragons)
1 pt Justin Sangare (Salford Red Devils)
MATCHFACTS
RED DEVILS
70 Jack Walker
65 Neil Tchamambe
64 Jack Darbyshire
17 Esan Marsters
28 Nathan Connell
9 Joe Mellor
69 Rowan Milnes
19 Justin Sangare
21 Sam Davis
16 Loghan Lewis
52 Dan Russell
67 Leon Ruan
24 Harvey Wilson
Subs (all used)
57 Declan Murphy
30 Tiaki Chan
68 Emmanuel Waine
72 Isaac Shaw (D)
18th man (not used)
27 Kai Morgan
Also in 21-man squad
29 Charlie Glover
50 Toby Warren
71 Jack Croft
Tries: Darbyshire (15), Tchamambe (31, 80)
Goals: Milnes 2/3
DRAGONS
26 Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet
32 Lenny Marc (D)
23 Matthieu Laguerre
4 Reimis Smith
5 Nick Cotric
18 Cesar Rouge
33 Ugo Tison
16 Romain Navarrete
14 Alrix Da Costa
19 Paul Seguier
9 Ben Garcia
17 Bayley Sironen
8 Tevita Pangai Jr
Subs (all used)
3 Arthur Romano
20 Jordan Dezaria
24 Franck Maria
31 Denive Balmforth
18th man (not used)
30 Giovanni Descalzi
Also in 21-man squad
15 Chris Satae
21 Theo Fages
28 Clement Martin
Tries: Aispuro-Bichet (23), Dezaria (53), Balmforth (64)
Goals: Aispuro-Bichet 2/3
Field goals: Tison (76)
Dismissal: Maria (33) – High Tackle
SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-4, 10-4; 10-10, 10-16, 10-17, 16-17
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Devils: Joe Mellor; Dragons: Ben Garcia
Penalty count: 6-3
Half-time: 10-4
Referee: Matty Lynn
Attendance: