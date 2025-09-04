‘Rejuvenated’ James Ford keen to be ‘better coach’ at Batley Bulldogs

BATLEY BULLDOGS coach-in-waiting James Ford is ready to use lessons learned from his Featherstone stay as he aims to restore the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium club as a competitive Championship side.

The Bulldogs reached the second-tier Grand Final in 2022 and the following year’s 1895 Cup final, losing to Leigh and Halifax respectively, but the last two seasons have been tougher.

Now Ford, who made his coaching name with York, had a stint on the staff at Wakefield and spent 21 months at Featherstone, originally as director of rugby but mostly as coach, is eager to embrace his latest challenge.

The 42-year-old will take the reins at the end of a campaign in which Mark Moxon departed in June before former club coach John Kear returned on a short-term deal.

The hugely-experienced Kear, who guided Batley to only a fourth league win of 2025 as Hunslet were seen off 40-6 at the South Leeds Stadium, played a central role in the appointment of his successor.

And Ford said: “I’m rejuvenated and ready for what’s ahead. I’m looking forward to getting to know everyone at the club, the sponsors and the supporters, and just getting stuck in.

“Things obviously didn’t go to plan at Featherstone, and I was disappointed by how things ended, but you learn from all your experiences, good and bad. I aim to ensure I’m a better coach as a result of that time.”

Ford helped York make significant progress between his appointment in 2015 (after he ended his playing career with a spell at the club) and departure after the 2022 season, by which time the Knights, promoted in 2018, were an established Championship team.

He also had two play-off involvements with Featherstone, and added: “So many people speak so highly of Batley, and I’m excited to become part of the club.

“John (Kear) has laid some good foundations for me, and I thought the team played really well at Hunslet.”