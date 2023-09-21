Catalans Dragons star Matt Whitley to make Super League move following French exit

CATALANS DRAGONS have confirmed the exit of Matt Whitley, with a move to a Super League rival in the UK on the cards.

The English back rower, who celebrated his 100th appearance for the Dragons last weekend, arrived at the club in 2019 and has scored 34 tries in 100 games during his time at the club.

Whitley said: “It has been a really difficult decision for me and my family to leave but that I am really proud and grateful to have played 100 games and to have spent the last five years here.

“Thank you to all the members of staff, players and sponsors for the work they have put in with me since joining the club.”

Meanwhile, Catalans head coach Steve McNamara has said: “Matt has been tremendous from the day he arrived at the club. His contribution to the development of our team and the way he has embraced everything about the Dragons has berm outstanding.

“He will be a big loss to us but we part on great terms as we completely understand his reasons for heading back to England with his young family.”

Whitley is widely expected to sign for St Helens.

