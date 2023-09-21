Mark Applegarth on his future at Wakefield Trinity following Daryl Powell speculation

WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Mark Applegarth has given his honest thoughts on his future at the West Yorkshire club after speculation has linked Daryl Powell with the main role at Belle Vue.

Powell, of course, is without a job since being sacked by Warrington Wolves earlier this year whilst Applegarth has undergone a baptism of fire in his first season as a head coach, being relegated with Wakefield.

Now Applegarth has responded to such speculation about Powell potentially taking over for 2024.

“My job is to be head coach of Wakefield Trinity until I’m told otherwise so I’ve gone about my business like I would every other week,” Applegarth said.

“People in sport always have opinions and people can have any opinion on that. I’m not an idiot and I know there has been a lot of noise behind the scenes.

“There is some talk about the takeover and when the time is right the club will announce that sort of stuff. Personally, I will do my job to the best of my ability until I am told otherwise.

“It’s part and parcel of sport, you shouldn’t be in these jobs if you can’t handle that sort of speculation. It is what it is, you just get on with your own job.”

Applegarth has won just four games in charge of Wakefield in 2023.

