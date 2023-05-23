Catalans Dragons star secures Super League future

CATALANS DRAGONS star Arthur Romano has secured his Super League future.

The 25-year-old has already played ten games for the Dragons in the 2023 season so far and has now put pen to paper on a contract extension that will secure his future at the Stade Gilbert Brutus until the end of the 2025 season.

Romano joined the club academy in 2015 from Carpentras. Named rookie of the year in 2019, he was ruled out for the whole of the 2021 season after rupturing his ACL during a game with the Dragons’ reserve team before Super League started. He returned last season and scored three tries in 12 Super League appearances.

He has already played 10 games this season for the club. Arthur Romano has scored 9 tries in 43 appearances since his professional debut in 2017.

Romano said: “I am very happy to extend my contract with the club. Staying here was an easy decision and I would like to thank the staff and the club for their support and their trust.

“I am proud to wear the Catalans Dragons’ jersey and I am looking forward to working hard with my teammates to achieve our goals.”

Steve McNamara, Catalans Dragons head coach was also happy about seeing Romano extend: “Arthur is another important retainment for the dragons.

“His ethic and application are great examples for all and he is an important member of our playing group.”